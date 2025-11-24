Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States and Ukraine have been in talks throughout Monday to narrow the gaps in a peace plan to end the war with Russia, after agreeing to modify a US 28-point peace plan.

Washington and Kyiv said in a joint statement they had drafted a “refined peace framework” after talks in Geneva on Sunday. Though there were no specifics, the dialogue received a cautious welcome from some of Ukraine's allies.

However, the Kremlin said that a European counter-proposal to a US peace plan for Ukraine was not constructive and that it did not work for Moscow.

"The European plan, at first glance... is completely unconstructive and does not work for us," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

But Ukraine's delegation to the talks with US officials in Switzerland was returning home on Monday to report back, president Volodymyr Zelensky said. US president Donald Trump hinted at new progress.

open image in gallery US secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists in Geneva ( Keystone/Martial Trezzini )

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It comes as it was mooted that Zelensky may travel to the US in the coming days as Ukrainian and American officials work to secure a peace deal before Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The trip is dependent on how negotiations between US officials and their Ukrainian counterparts in Geneva are perceived to have gone, Ukrainian and US officials told CBS News.

The US secretary of state Marco Rubio said the talks in Switzerland had been “meaningful” but warned the two sides were still apart in terms of reaching a final agreement.

“I think this was a very, very meaningful – I would say probably best – meeting and day we’ve had so far in this entire process, going back to when we first came into office in January,” he said.

“But there’s still some work left to do and that’s what our teams are going to be doing right now.”

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said: “We have very good progress and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace.”

The Ukrainian president said on Monday that he will continue to work with partners, including the US, on peace proposals as a second day of talks in Geneva got underway.

“We all continue working with partners, especially the United States, to look for compromises that will strengthen but not weaken us,” Zelensky said via video link from Sweden, where he was attending a summit of countries seeking Russian withdrawal from Ukraine’s occupied Crimea peninsula.

On Sunday, Ukraine and the US said in a joint statement they had drafted a “refined peace framework”, although they did not provide specifics.

open image in gallery Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House in February ( Getty )

Zelensky said Russia must pay for the war in Ukraine and that a decision on using frozen Russian assets was crucial.

“Right now, we are at a critical moment,” he said. “There is a lot of noise in the media, and all the political pressure, and even greater responsibility for the decisions ahead.”

The urgent talks come after the Trump administration announced its proposal to end the war in Ukraine, which would force Kyiv into giving up land while compensating the United States for upholding the peace.

The 28-point plan, drawn up following talks between Washington and Moscow, offers a guarantee of US protection for Ukraine.

In return, Kyiv must give up on its Nato ambitions and European allies agree not to station troops in Ukraine, rebuffing British-led plans to deploy international peacekeepers.

Ukraine will be reduced to Russia’s “tethered goat” if Trump’s peace plan is implemented, according to a former head of MI6.

Sir Alex Younger said the US president’s proposal was "lopsided" in favour of Russia and would "almost guarantee" another invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin.