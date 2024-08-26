✕ Close Final moments of seven who died in Bayesian tragedy revealed by fire service boss

The captain of the Bayesian is under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck, according to judicial sources.

The official, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Reuters on Monday the earlier reports in Italian media that New Zealander James Cutfield, 51, was being investigated by Italian prosecutors after the superyacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday.

Magistrates spoke to the 51-year-old on Sunday for the second time in a week, the Italian daily la Repubblica reported, questioning him for more than two hours.

Speaking of the storm, Mr Catfield insisted on Tuesday: “We didn’t see it coming.”

Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.

It comes amid tributes for the owner of the British-flagged vessel Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah Lynch, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, who all died in the disaster.

Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the yacht, who is understood to have been among the 15 rescued from the boat, described Hannah as a “diamond in a sea of stars”.