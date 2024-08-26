Mike Lynch yacht sinking latest: Captain of Bayesian ‘under investigation’ for manslaughter and shipwreck
Italian prosecutors investigate James Cutfield over deaths of British tech tycoon, daughter Hannah and five others, according to judicial sources
The captain of the Bayesian is under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck, according to judicial sources.
The official, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Reuters on Monday the earlier reports in Italian media that New Zealander James Cutfield, 51, was being investigated by Italian prosecutors after the superyacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday.
Magistrates spoke to the 51-year-old on Sunday for the second time in a week, the Italian daily la Repubblica reported, questioning him for more than two hours.
Speaking of the storm, Mr Catfield insisted on Tuesday: “We didn’t see it coming.”
Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.
It comes amid tributes for the owner of the British-flagged vessel Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah Lynch, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, who all died in the disaster.
Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the yacht, who is understood to have been among the 15 rescued from the boat, described Hannah as a “diamond in a sea of stars”.
Watch: The moment Bayesian yacht was engulfed by storm
Yacht ‘should have taken hours' to fill up with enough water to sink it
The sinking of the Bayesian has puzzled seafarers and nautical engineers, who have said that it should have taken hours for the yacht to fill up with enough water to sink it, making its swift demise incomprehensible.
There have been suggestions that one or more portholes, windows or other openings may have been inadvertently left open by the crew, or broken or smashed by the storm, letting in water.
Experts also wondered if the yacht had been moored with its keel up, potentially compromising its stability. The keel is a fin-like stabilising structure under the hull, which can be partially lifted to reduce the depth of the boat in shallow waters or harbours.
Prosecutors have said it was too early to comment on either hypothesis. They also said crew members were not immediately tested for alcohol or drugs because they were in a state of shock when rescued.
Bayesian sank from its stern, fire chief says
The Bayesian sent its last signal before sinking via the tracking Automatic Identification System (AIS) just after 4am local time, according to the MarineTraffic website.
Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said a red flare alerting rescue services about the emergency was fired into the sky more than 30 minutes later.
The head of Palermo’s Fire Brigade, Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra, said the boat sank from the stern and is lying on its starboard side at a depth of around 50 metres (164 feet).
Hannah Lynch was ‘one of the best English students in the country’, teacher says
Hannah Lynch had just completed her A-levels and secured a place to study English at Oxford University.
Her former English teacher Jon Mitropoulos-Monk said she was “one of the best English students in the country” having scored 100% in her English Literature GCSE.
Patrick Jacob, a family friend, paid tribute to her on Friday, saying: “Hannah was charming and ferociously intelligent with an insatiable thirst for life and knowledge. She was also warm, loving and deeply considerate; remarkably for her age.
“I am 50 years older than her and in my life I have never met anybody like Hannah. We have lost one of our brightest stars whose future held so much promise. Her loss is unbearable.”
How Mike Lynch’s inner circle celebrated end of billionaire’s 13 year court battle
After a decade-long legal battle which had seen him extradited to the US to face an $11bn fraud case, Mike Lynch had celebrated by inviting his close friends, colleagues and those who helped him on his legal team aboard his boat as a gesture of gratitude.
Yet a week of sunshine along the Italian coastline would soon turn to horror after the boat capsized shortly before dawn, only offering those onboard a few minutes to get themselves to safety.
My colleagues Rachel Hagan and Jabed Ahmed report:
Italian authorities announced a manslaughter investigation had been launched into the deaths of seven people
Prosecutors say powerful wind could have caused the Bayesian’s ‘extremely rapid’ demise
Investigators are reported to be focusing on how the 56-metre luxury yacht Bayesian – a vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi – sank while a nearby sailing boat remained largely unscathed during the storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday.
Prosecutors said the event was “extremely rapid” and could have been a “downburst” – a localised, powerful wind which descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.
Prosecutors say no suspect identified so far
On Saturday, chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed an investigation has been launched into the sinking of the superyacht but said a suspect has not been identified.
He said his team will consider each possible element of responsibility, including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision, and the yacht's manufacturer.
Five found in same cabin while Hannah Lynch found alone in another, according to reports
Five corpses were all found in the same cabin on the Bayesian while the body of Hannah Lynch was found alone in another, according to Italian officials.
The five people that rescue divers found together appeared to have gathered in the first cabin on the left of the superyacht in an attempt to escape, reported The Telegraph, while the 18-year-old was discovered in the third cabin on the left on her own.
Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra, a senior officer from the fire service, said on Saturday: “The yacht tended to the right and obviously the bodies tried to go to the other side and take refuge in their cabins. We found five bodies in a cabin on the left and another one in the third cabin on the left. They were in the higher part of the shipwreck.”
Prosecutors describe Bayesian sinking as ‘extremely rapid’
Prosecutors have described the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht as “extremely rapid” and suggested it could have been caused by a “downburst”.
A downburst is a localized, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.
Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah were ‘part of a united, vibrant, loving family’
Family friends of Mike and Hannah Lynch have said the father and daughter were part of a “united, vibrant, loving family” – with the teenager remembered as a “diamond in a sea of stars” and the tech mogul as a brilliant storyteller.
The pair were among seven people who died after the luxury superyacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily early on Monday morning.
Mr Lynch was the creator of software giant Autonomy and had been cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud related to its 11 billion dollar (£8.64 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.
Ellie Ng reports:
