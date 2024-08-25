✕ Close Mike Lynch’s friend mourns ‘unbelievably tragic’ death after fraud trial acquittal

A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily.

Italian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, from nearby town Termini Imerese, said his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. No specific suspects have been named, so far.

At a press conference, prosecutors were asked about the Bayesian crew’s responsibilities considering all but one survived.

Prosecutors said they were “concentrating on this particular aspect”.

They want to “discover how much they knew and to what extent all the people [passengers] were warned”.

It comes as tributes have poured in for Hannah Lynch, who died with her father on the superyacht.

Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the Bayesian who is understood to have been rescued from the yacht described Hannah as a “diamond in a sea of stars”.

“What most people may not have seen was the extraordinarily strong, deep and loving relationship she shared with her parents, whom she adored more than anything,” she added.

Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo also died on the boat.