Mike Lynch yacht sinking latest: Manslaughter probe to look at crew responsibility as tributes paid to Hannah
Ambrogio Cartosio, public prosecutor of nearby town Termini Imerese, said specific suspects have been named, so far
A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily.
Italian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, from nearby town Termini Imerese, said his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. No specific suspects have been named, so far.
At a press conference, prosecutors were asked about the Bayesian crew’s responsibilities considering all but one survived.
Prosecutors said they were “concentrating on this particular aspect”.
They want to “discover how much they knew and to what extent all the people [passengers] were warned”.
It comes as tributes have poured in for Hannah Lynch, who died with her father on the superyacht.
Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the Bayesian who is understood to have been rescued from the yacht described Hannah as a “diamond in a sea of stars”.
“What most people may not have seen was the extraordinarily strong, deep and loving relationship she shared with her parents, whom she adored more than anything,” she added.
Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo also died on the boat.
NYC lawyer who died in yacht disaster wrote haunting LinkedIn post weeks before
Christopher Morvillo formerly worked as a prosecutor investigating the September 11 terror attacks
Timeline of the Bayesian luxury yacht disaster: Thursday 22 August - Saturday 24 August
Thursday 22 August
- The search resumes for the remaining missing person.
- The body of the fifth missing person, found but not recovered the previous day, is brought to shore.
- A fire service boat with flashing blue lights returns with a blue body bag to the port of Porticello just after 8.45am local time on Thursday.
- Tributes pour in for Mr Lynch and Mr and Mrs Bloomer after they are identified as having died.
Friday 23 August
- The search continues for the final person missing from the wreck of the Bayesian, later confirmed to be 18-year-old Hannah.
- Vincenzo Zagarola, of the Italian Coastguard, says the search for Hannah has not been “easy or quick”, comparing the sunken yacht to an “18-storey building full of water”.
- A spokesperson announces on behalf of her family that they are “devastated” and “in shock” after the bodies of Hannah and her father were recovered.
- Hannah’s sister Esme pays tribute to her “little angel”.
Saturday 24 August
- A press conference is held in the court of an Italian town – Termini Imerese.
- Public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio tells reporters that his office has opened an initial investigation against unknown persons into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, according to a translation.
- The press conference also hears from the prosecutor in charge of the case, Raffaele Cammarano, maritime director of western Sicily Rear Admiral Raffaele Macauda, the fire brigade chief of Palermo, Bentivoglio Fiandra, and the brigade’s chief diver, Giuseppe Petrone.
Mike Lynch had concerns over Lucy Letby conviction, says former minister
Former cabinet minister Sir David Davis has said that Mike Lynch, the tech mogul who died when his yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, wanted to examine the murder conviction of nurse Lucy Letby over concerns about its safety.
Read the full report below:
Mike Lynch had questions over Lucy Letby conviction, says former minister
The British tech mogul who died when his yacht sank off the coast of Sicily wanted to examine the murder conviction of the former nurse, according to ex-cabinet minister David Davis
Uncertainty over how long it will take to retrieve shipwreck, officials say
Maritime director of western Sicily Rear Admiral Raffaele Macauda said recovering fuel tanks is a ‘priority’ due to ‘environmental knock-on effects’.
Key questions for investigators of the Bayesian yacht tragedy in Sicily
- Why weren’t passengers who remained on board the vessel warned about escaping from the yacht?
- Why were several of the passengers in one cabin?
- Why did the boat sink?
- Why were nearby vessels not similarly affected?
- What weather warnings was the Bayesian alerted to?
- How long will it take to recover the sailing vessel?
Ex-court appointed guard says Mike Lynch ‘became more like a family’
Watch: Mike Lynch's friend mourns 'unbelievably tragic' death after fraud trial acquittal
A court-appointed armed guard, tasked with ensuring Mike Lynch did not abscond while facing fraud charges, has paid tribute to the tech mogul, saying the security team “became less of a detail and more like a family”.
Rolo Igno also described “the memory of a beautiful soul” in Mr Lynch’s daughter Hannah.
Mr Igno said he had the “privilege” of spending “almost every waking moment” with Mr Lynch while he was in custody in San Francisco, describing the detail as unlike any other he had ever worked and one that was “life changing”.
“As an executive protection agent, the number one rule is simple, don’t ever get close to the principal,” he said.
“They aren’t your friends, they’re a client and the relationship is strictly professional. But with Mike, that didn’t fly with him and for me that rule quickly dissolved.”
Full report: Manslaughter investigation launched after Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht sinks
British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among seven people that died after the yacht sank
Timeline of the Bayesian luxury yacht disaster in Sicily: Monday 19 - Wednesday 21 August
Monday 19 August
- The Bayesian yacht, flying a British flag, sinks at around 5am local time when the area was hit by a tornado.
- Fifteen people are rescued from the 55m (180ft) vessel – including a mother and baby – but another seven remain missing.
- A body, believed to be that of a chef on the boat, is later found near the wreck.
Tuesday 20 August
- The search continues for the six tourists missing.
- It is reported that among those missing are Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.
- Police divers try to reach the hull of the ship, resting at a depth of 50 metres.
- Italy’s fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco say early inspections of the wreck were “unsuccessful” because of limited access to the bridge and furniture obstructing passages.
Wednesday 21 August
- The search for the six people unaccounted for enters a third day, with crews carrying out inspections of the yacht’s internal hull.
- A team of four British inspectors from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) arrive in Porticello to look at the site of the sinking.
- Five bodies are found inside the yacht on Wednesday afternoon. Only four of them are brought to shore.
- Body bags are seen being taken to the port of Porticello in the afternoon where dozens of emergency services staff wait.
