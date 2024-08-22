✕ Close Moment Bayesian yacht engulfed by storm

The body of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch is among the five corpses recovered from the sunken Bayesian superyacht, with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah still missing.

Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo have also been identified, with the search continuing for the teenager.

The boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, with the bodies of four people, one of whom belonged to a “heavily-built man”, recovered on Wednesday.

The head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina said that the priority remained focused on searching for the missing sixth passenger.

Identities of the recovered bodies have now been confirmed by authorities.

One man, the boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.

