Mike Lynch yacht sinking latest: Bayesian captain to be interrogated again by prosecutors in manslaughter probe
Italian prosecutors are investigating captain James Cutfield over deaths of British tech tycoon, daughter Hannah and five others, his lawyer has confirmed
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The captain of the Bayesian is facing further questioning from prosecutors on Tuesday after he was placed under investigation for possible manslaughter and shipwreck, according to his lawyer.
New Zealander James Cutfield is being investigated after the superyacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday, his lawyer Aldo Mordiglia confirmed on Monday.
Magistrates spoke to Mr Cutfield on Sunday for the second time in a week, the Italian daily la Repubblica reported, questioning him for more than two hours.
Mr Mordiglia said his 51-year-old client faced further questioning from prosecutors on Tuesday.
Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.
Another of Mr Cutfield’s lawyer, Giovanni Rizzuti, told the Guardian on Monday that his client was “deeply affected by this ordeal”.
It comes amid tributes for the owner of the British-flagged vessel Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah Lynch, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, who all died in the disaster.
Bayesian now an ‘environmental bomb'
Reports in Italy are emerging about the sunken Bayesian with divers from the coast guard beginning to film the wreck under the request of the prosecutor as the investigation gathers pace.
There are also concerns over the 18,000 litres of fuel and oil reportedly still on the boat.
Speaking to local outlet Corriere Della Sera, a fisherman said: “It is an environmental bomb at the bottom of our sea.”
Mass for the victims
In case you missed it over the bank holiday weekend, a mass for the victims of the Bayesian tragedy was held in Porticello on Sunday.
Flowers were also sent into the sea as a mark of tribute to those who died.
Boat was ‘one of the safest in the world’
The Bayesian was built in 2008 by Perini Navi, an Italian luxury yacht maker. It featured the world’s tallest aluminium mast, measuring 72 metres, but early reports that the mast broke in the storm have so far proven unfounded.
Giovanni Costantino, CEO of the Italian Sea Group, which owns Perini, said the yacht was “one of the safest boats in the world” and basically unsinkable.
He alleged that the sinking was due to a chain of human errors given that the storm was expected. He made his assertions partly based on data from the Automatic Identification System. The captain and other crew members have not spoken publicly about the disaster and attempts by Reuters to reach them have been unsuccessful.
Costantino said that had the crew shut all doors and hatches, turned on the engine, lifted the anchor, lowered the keel and turned the yacht to face the wind, it would have suffered no damage.
He added that data showed it took 16 minutes from when the wind began buffeting the yacht, and it began taking on water, for it to sink.
Nothing wrong with the Bayesian being moored offshore - say coast guard
The Bayesian was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it sank in the pre-dawn dark amid a very severe and sudden weather event.
Prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano said on Saturday the event was most likely a “downburst”, a very strong downward wind that is an intense but relatively frequent event at sea, rather than a waterspout which involves rotating winds like a tornado.
The coast guard have also said that given the weather forecast, there was nothing wrong about the Bayesian being moored offshore rather than at sheltering at port. Another yacht anchored nearby emerged from the storm unharmed.
Twenty-two people were on board, and 15 survived, including nine out of 10 crew members as well as Lynch’s wife, whose company owned the Bayesian. They were found on a life raft.
Six out of the 12 passengers died. Prosecutors, who have put the yacht’s captain James Cutfield under investigation for manslaughter and shipwreck, said the ship would have to be pulled out of the water before the investigation could be concluded.
Puzzlement over sinking
The sinking has puzzled seafarers and nautical engineers, who have said that it should have taken hours for the Bayesian to fill up with enough water to sink it, making its swift demise incomprehensible.
There have been suggestions that one or more portholes, windows or other openings may have been inadvertently left open by the crew, or broken or smashed by the storm, letting in water.
Experts also wondered if the yacht had been moored with its keel up, potentially compromising its stability. The keel is a fin-like stabilising structure under the hull, which can be partially lifted to reduce the depth of the boat in shallow waters or harbours.
Prosecutors have said it was too early to comment on either hypothesis. They also said crew members were not immediately tested for alcohol or drugs because they were in a state of shock when rescued.
What happened when boat started sinking
The Bayesian sent its last signal before sinking via the tracking Automatic Identification System (AIS) at 0206 GMT, according to the MarineTraffic website.
Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said a red flare alerting rescue services about the emergency was fired into the sky at 0238 GMT, more than 30 minutes after the boat had gone down.
The head of Palermo’s Fire Brigade, Girolamo Bentivoglio Fiandra, said the boat sank from the stern and is lying on its starboard side at a depth of around 50 metres (164 feet).
In the yacht, the bodies of the dead were found in the cabins on the left-hand side of the boat, where the passengers may have tried to search for remaining bubbles of air, he added.
Prosecutor Cammarano said the passengers were all probably asleep at the time of the storm which was why they failed to escape.
Captain of Bayesian under investigation - recap
The captain of the Bayesian is being investigated for manslaughter and shipwreck, a judicial source has said, as the probe into the sinking of the superyacht in a storm off Sicily continues.
Italian prosecutors have placed James Cutfield under investigation over the deaths of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and six other people, the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Monday, confirming earlier reports by Italian media.
Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow. Notices to people under investigation need to be sent out before authorities can carry out the autopsies on the bodies of the dead.
Bayesian captain ‘investigated for manslaughter’ as probe into sinking continues
British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah and five others killed when their yacht capsized in a storm
Mike Lynch’s wife leaves Sicily
Mike Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, was among the 15 survivors of the sunked Bayesian.
Her husband and 18-year-old daughter Hannah, however, were among the seven people who died.
Many of the survivors have stayed in Italy as authorities try to work out what happened onboard ahead of the sinking last week.
But on Sunday, Ms Bacares reportedly left Sicily along with other survivors in a private jet.
Bayesian captain ‘deeply affected’ by ordeal
James Cutfield, 51, the captain of the tragic Bayesian, faces further questioning from prosecutors in Italy today after he was placed under investigation for possible manslaughter and shipwreck.
One of his lawyers, Giovanni Rizzuti, told the Guardian on Monday: “Our client is deeply affected by this ordeal.”
“We are currently assessing, with other legal representatives, the defence strategy and examining the technical aspects of the case.”
What are investigators focusing on?
Chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed an investigation has been launched on Saturday.
He said his team will consider each possible element of responsibility, including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision, and the yacht’s manufacturer.
The Bayesian, a 184ft (56m) British-flagged luxury yacht, went down near the Mediterranean island in southern Italy last Monday.
Investigators are focusing on how a vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailing boat remained largely unscathed.
Prosecutors said the event was “extremely rapid” and could have been a “downburst” - a localised, powerful wind that descends from a thunderstorm and spreads out rapidly upon hitting the ground.
The crew were saved, apart from the chef, while six passengers were trapped in the hull.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments