The captain of the Bayesian is facing further questioning from prosecutors on Tuesday after he was placed under investigation for possible manslaughter and shipwreck, according to his lawyer.

New Zealander James Cutfield is being investigated after the superyacht sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday, his lawyer Aldo Mordiglia confirmed on Monday.

Magistrates spoke to Mr Cutfield on Sunday for the second time in a week, the Italian daily la Repubblica reported, questioning him for more than two hours.

Mr Mordiglia said his 51-year-old client faced further questioning from prosecutors on Tuesday.

Being placed under investigation in Italy does not imply guilt and does not mean formal charges will necessarily follow.

Another of Mr Cutfield’s lawyer, Giovanni Rizzuti, told the Guardian on Monday that his client was “deeply affected by this ordeal”.

It comes amid tributes for the owner of the British-flagged vessel Mike Lynch, his daughter Hannah Lynch, Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, who all died in the disaster.