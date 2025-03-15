Canada to review the purchase of F-35 fighter planes in light of Trump trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked his defense minister to review the purchase of America’s F-35 fighter jet to see if there are other options “given the changing environment," a spokesman for the minister said Saturday.

Laurent de Casanove, Defense Minister Bill Blair’s press secretary, said the contract to purchase U.S. military contractor Lockheed Martin's F-35 currently remains in place and Canada has made a legal commitment of funds for the first 16 aircraft.

But Canada agreed to buy 88 F-35’s two years ago. Carney, who was sworn in on Friday, has asked Blair to work with the military “to determine if the F-35 contract, as it stands, is the best investment for Canada, and if there are other options that could better meet Canada’s needs," he said.

“To be clear, the F-35 contract has not been canceled, but we need to do our homework given the changing environment, and make sure that the contract in its current form is in the best interests of Canadians and the Canadian Armed Forces,” de Casanove said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a tra de war on Canada and has threatened economic coercion to make it the 51st state. Trump’s threats have infuriated Canadians, who are booing the American anthem at NHL and NBA games. Some are canceling trips south of the border, and many are avoiding buying American goods when they can.

The government had budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$13 billion) for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. The full life cycle of the program is expected to cost $70 billion (US$49 billion).

The agreement to buy 88 came in 2023 as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to meet with former U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Canadian government said in 2022 that Lockheed Martin’s F-35 was deemed to be the top-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet to replace aging F-18s, deciding against Boeing’s Super Hornet and the Swedish-built Saab Gripen. That ended years of deliberations over its aging fleet. The purchase would fulfill Canada's obligations to defend North America’s air space.

The Swedish Saab proposal promised that assembly and maintenance would take place in Canada.

Portugal’s outgoing defense minister said in an interview with a Portuguese newspaper published Thursday that “recent positions” taken by the U.S. compelled a rethink about the purchase of F-35s because the U.S. has become unpredictable.

Defense Minister Nuno Melo said the U.S. could in the future impose limits on the planes’ use, their maintenance or their components. Portugal is considering various options to replace F-16s.