Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Mannheim attack latest: One dead and several injured after car rams into crowd in centre of German city

Driver reportedly arrested as Mannheim police warn local residents to avoid the area

Steffie Banatvala
Monday 03 March 2025 08:24 EST
Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident
Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, after a serious incident (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Multiple people have been injured after car was driven into a crowd of people in the German city of Mannheim.

Local outlet Mannheimer Morgen reports that at least one person is dead, according to witnesses at the scene, although this has not yet been confirmed.

An eyewitness reported seeing a driver knocking over several pedestrians in Planken, the main shopping street in the city of around 300,000, the outlet added. Heavily armed officers are in Paradeplatz and blocking the bridges near Ludwigshaden.

The interior ministry at Baden-Württemberg has said the incident is a “life threatening situation” via a warning app alert, and local residents are being advised by police to avoid the city centre. BILD reports that a black SUV was used in the attack, after driving from Paradeplatz to Wasserturm.

A spokesperson for Mannheim police said: “There is currently a police operation in Mannheim city center, in the area around Wasserturm/Plankenkopf. Police and rescue services are on their way.”

While it is not yet clear whether the incident was an accident or intentional, it comes after a car was driven into a crowd in Munich last month in a suspected attack.

'One perpetrator' arrested: police

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said.

"We can't yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators."

Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as "a life-threatening deployment situation."

Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianised street in Mannheim.

Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 13:26

Incident occurred at around 12.15pm local time: police

Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told n-tv television that an "incident" occurred at around 12:15 pm local time in the Paradeplatz area of downtown Mannheim that triggered a large police deployment. He said he couldn't give details.

Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 13:24

Police secures the scene after car rams into crowd in Mannheim

Police secures the scene after car rams into crowd
Police secures the scene after car rams into crowd (REUTERS)
Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 13:22

German police confirm one person dead

One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in western Germany, a police spokesperson said.

A suspect is in custody.

Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 13:21

The incident happened in Mannheim, a small city south of Frankfurt

Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 13:20

Police confirm large city centre operation

A spokesperson for Mannheim police confirmed the police operation in Mannheim city.

Police confirm city centre operation
Police confirm city centre operation ((c) Copyright 2025, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)
Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 12:58

Major law enforcement operation underway

A major law enforcement operation is underway in German city of Mannheim, as public told to stay inside.

Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes.

Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt.

Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city centre.

Steffie Banatvala3 March 2025 12:55

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in