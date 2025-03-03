Mannheim attack latest: One dead and several injured after car rams into crowd in centre of German city
Driver reportedly arrested as Mannheim police warn local residents to avoid the area
Multiple people have been injured after car was driven into a crowd of people in the German city of Mannheim.
Local outlet Mannheimer Morgen reports that at least one person is dead, according to witnesses at the scene, although this has not yet been confirmed.
An eyewitness reported seeing a driver knocking over several pedestrians in Planken, the main shopping street in the city of around 300,000, the outlet added. Heavily armed officers are in Paradeplatz and blocking the bridges near Ludwigshaden.
The interior ministry at Baden-Württemberg has said the incident is a “life threatening situation” via a warning app alert, and local residents are being advised by police to avoid the city centre. BILD reports that a black SUV was used in the attack, after driving from Paradeplatz to Wasserturm.
A spokesperson for Mannheim police said: “There is currently a police operation in Mannheim city center, in the area around Wasserturm/Plankenkopf. Police and rescue services are on their way.”
While it is not yet clear whether the incident was an accident or intentional, it comes after a car was driven into a crowd in Munich last month in a suspected attack.
'One perpetrator' arrested: police
"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm said.
"We can't yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators."
Earlier, a spokesperson said the incident had been reported as "a life-threatening deployment situation."
Paradeplatz, a major square in the downtown area, lies at the end of a pedestrianised street in Mannheim.
Incident occurred at around 12.15pm local time: police
Police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told n-tv television that an "incident" occurred at around 12:15 pm local time in the Paradeplatz area of downtown Mannheim that triggered a large police deployment. He said he couldn't give details.
German police confirm one person dead
One person was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd Monday in western Germany, a police spokesperson said.
A suspect is in custody.
The incident happened in Mannheim, a small city south of Frankfurt
Police confirm large city centre operation
A spokesperson for Mannheim police confirmed the police operation in Mannheim city.
Major law enforcement operation underway
A major law enforcement operation is underway in German city of Mannheim, as public told to stay inside.
Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes.
Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt.
Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city centre.