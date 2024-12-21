German Christmas market attack - latest: Suspect named as two dead and 68 injured after car rams Magdeburg crowd
At least two people were killed and 15 are seriously injured, according to government officials
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A Saudi doctor has been arrested after a driver ploughed a car into a busy Christmas market in eastern Germany, killing at least two.
Police arrested the suspect, who has been identified as Taleb A., a 50-year-old doctor who sympathised with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, according to local media.
A Saudi source told Reuters the kingdom had warned German authorities about the attacker, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.
At least two people including a toddler died after a car drove into Magdeburg Christmas market at around 7pm, when it was busy with holiday shoppers looking forward to the weekend.
A further 68 were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously, according to government officials.
Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said he couldn’t rule out further deaths because so many people were seriously injured.
The attack sparked global condemnation from world leaders, including UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who said he is “horrified” by the “atrocious attack”.
“I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight,” the Prime Minister said. “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.”
Pinned post: Everything we know so far
- At least two people were killed. An adult and a small child are the two dead.
- 68 injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously.
- 37 people had injuries of medium severity and 16 were lightly injured.
- The suspect is believed to be a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006
- German media previously reported that police suspected explosives were in the suspect’s car. They later confirmed none were found.
Memorial will take place at Magdeburg cathedral today
Magdeburg Mayor Simone Borris said officials plan to arrange a memorial at the city’s cathedral on Saturday.
The mayor was reported to be on the verge of tears following the attack, which has shaken the German city and the country.
‘We walked over the dead’ - police officer
A police officer who was one of the first on the scene described in harrowing detail what he witnessed to German news outlet DER SPIEGEL.
“Nobody prepares you for something like that,” the unnamed officer said. “We walked over the dead.”
The officer said he was at the market on a routine patrol when he saw the car speeding by.
After barrelling through the crowd in the vehicle, the suspect surrendered, according to the officer.
“He then more or less surrendered himself,” the police officer said.
Musk calls Scholz 'incompetent fool', says far-right party is Germany's saviour
Billionaire Elon Musk, set to join US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration as an outside adviser, called on German chancellor Olaf Scholz to resign in response to a deadly attack at a Christmas market.
“Scholz should resign immediately,” he posted on X, adding: “Incompetent fool.”
Mr Musk was responding in a thread about reports of the market attack. Earlier on Friday, he waded into Germany’s election campaign, calling the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) the country’s saviour.
The AfD is running second in opinion polls and might be able to thwart either a centre-right or centre-left majority, but Germany’s mainstream, more centrist parties have vowed to shun support from the AfD at national level.
Europe’s leading power is expected to vote on February 23 after a centre-left coalition government led by Scholz collapsed.
“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Mr Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform, X.
U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance brands incident ‘ghastly attack’
Watch: Paramedics carry away injured people from scene after attack at Germany Christmas market
Saudi Arabia warned German authorities about the attacker
A Saudi source told Reuters news agency that the kingdom had warned German authorities about the attacker, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.
The source identified the suspect as Taleb Abdul Jawad.
Germany's Der Spiegel identified the attacker as Taleb A, a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy who sympathised with Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party.
The magazine did not say where it got the information.
Other German towns cancel Christmas markets as precaution
Friday’s attack prompted several other German towns to cancel their weekend Christmas markets as a precaution and out of solidarity with Magdeburg’s loss, the Associated Press reported.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said last month that there were no concrete indications of a danger to Christmas markets this year, but that it was wise to be vigilant.
Soccer match holds minute of silence for victims
A minute of silence was held for the victims of the Magdeburg attack after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and RasenBallsport Leipzig, in Munich.
One of the dead was a child, official says
Saxony-Anhalt premier Reiner Haseloff told a local news outlets that one of the dead was a child.. He added that he could not say whether there would be further deaths as a result of the suspected attack.
“That is speculation now. Every human life that has fallen victim to this attack is a terrible tragedy and one human life too many,” Haseloff told reporters.