Madeleine McCann latest: Police launch new search in Portugal 18 years after girl's disappearance
Searches will take place between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived
A new search for Madeleine McCann will begin on Tuesday near to where she was last seen in Portugal.
German police are said to have requested the searches in Praia da Luz, the town in the Algarve where she went missing almost two decades ago.
Madeleine was three years old when she vanished from the holiday resort on May 3, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in McCann’s disappearance in 2022.
Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.
The search for traces of the child’s body will focus on an area between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where Brueckner lived when McCann disappeared 18 years ago.
The last search for McCann was carried out in May 2023, when police searched an inland reservoir in the Algarve.
Prime suspect was recently cleared of unrelated sex offences in Germany
Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, was acquitted of unrelated sexual abuse charges in Germany last year.
In the trial in Brunswick, which started in February 2024, Brueckner faced three charges of aggravated rape and two of sexual abuse of children committed between 2000 and 2017.
The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence for a conviction.
Brueckner is already serving a seven-year prison term in Germany for raping a woman in the part of the Algarve where McCann went missing.
He denies any involvement with the disappearance of Madeleine and has never been charged in the case.
Scotland Yard received additional £100k in funding in April
Scotland Yard detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann received an additional £108,000 in funding last April.
Home Office sources said that additional funding had been approved for the probe, named Operation Grange, for 2025/26.
Operation Grange has been given more than £13.2 million since 2011.
New search comes weeks after Madeleine’s family marked 18th anniversary of disappearance
The new search operation comes just a month after Madeleine’s family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance.
In a statement, they remembered her as a “very beautiful and unique person” ahead of what would be her 22nd birthday.
A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”
Last search for McCann took place in 2023
The latest search comes two years after police searched a remote reservoir in Portugal for evidence linked to Madeleine’s disappearance.
Police concluded a three-day search in May 2023 at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve, a remote dam located around 31 miles from Praia da Luz.
As part of the investigation, police dug holes of around 60cm and cut through woodland using heavy machinery.
Met say they are aware of German police investigation
The Met Police have said they are aware of a new search taking place for Madeleine McCann in Portugal, following a request from German police.
CNN Portugal reported that a new search will take place in Praia da Luz, where McCann disappeared in 2007.
“We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann,” a spokesperson for the Met said in a statement.
New search launched 18 years after disappearance
Portuguese police are to search again an area around Praia da Luz, the civil parish in the southern Algarve region where Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007.
The search starting on Tuesday has been requested by German authorities, who in 2022 formally identified German national Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance. Portugal’s investigative Judicial Police have so far declined to comment.
German police said in June 2020 that Madeleine was assumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.
The search for traces of the child’s body will focus on an area between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where Brueckner lived when Madeleine disappeared 18 years ago.
The last search for Madeleine was carried out in May 2023, when the police combed an inland reservoir in the Algarve but did not find anything.
