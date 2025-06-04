Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Madeleine McCann search latest: Police deploy drones, digger in farm building hunt near Praia da Luz

Investigators are focused on an area between Praia da Luz, where she disappeared 18 years ago, and Christian Brueckner’s former house

Amy-Clare Martin
in Portugal
,Rachel Clun
Wednesday 04 June 2025 09:45 EDT
Police continue search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal: The Independent reports from abandoned site

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are continuing to scour scrubland and more abandoned buildings in a new search near where she was last seen in Portugal.

Investigators are focusing on an area between Praia da Luz, the holiday resort from where she disappeared 18 years ago, and one of the houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived at the time she went missing.

Dozens of German police officers, including forensic experts, and Portuguese authorities deployed drones and a digger as they searched derelict farm buildings on Wednesday, after spending Tuesday clearing scrub and digging up earth around an abandoned farmhouse as firefighters drained a well in the hunt for clues.

The renewed search activity is due to last until Friday. Investigators are reportedly planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.

Madeleine was three years old when she vanished while on holiday with her family on 3 May, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.

German national Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the disappearance in 2022. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.

Could ground penetrating radar help in the search for Madeleine McCann?

This week’s search, over a 120-acre swathe of land covered in scrub and abandoned buildings, is the latest extensive search for evidence in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann 18 years ago.

German police leading the latest investigation and their Portuguese counterparts have been seen clearing vegetation around abandoned buildings, wearing protective gear such as hard hats and face masks, and a digger was used to move rubble.

Police cleared rubble from the abandoned buildings
Police cleared rubble from the abandoned buildings (Reuters)

While all previous searches have failed to uncover evidence, this time, it appears that police are using ground penetrating radar to assist the hunt.

The technology uses electromagnetic radiation which is pulsed into the ground to help detect any objects or changes in material under the surface, without the need to dig up large areas of land. It has often been used to search for burial sites.

Portuguese police have been circumspect about the chances of finding any trace of Madeleine - some telling the media the search wasn’t going well, while others said the opposite.

After today, police only have two more days to carry out the search.

Ground Penetrating Radar is used to create a picture of objects and materials below the surface
Ground Penetrating Radar is used to create a picture of objects and materials below the surface (Getty/iStock)
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 15:02

Watch: Police continue search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal - The Independent reports from abandoned site

Police continue search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal: The Independent reports from abandoned site
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 14:42

More equipment brought in as tough search continues

Amy-Clare Martin reports from the search site:

Searches are well under way on day two of an operation to find new evidence in the investigation into the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

Yesterday police began scouring an abandoned farmhouse and other derelict outbuildings in a remote stretch of scrubland a few miles from Praia da Luz, where the British three-year-old vanished 18 years ago. The Portuguese press reported that nothing significant was found.

Today, searches have been extended to yet more derelict structures spread across the vast area.

A digger was seen moving rubble from one derelict outbuilding and chainsaws and strimmers have been used to cut back trees and brush at multiple search sites.

A digger at the site of the search
A digger at the site of the search (PA)

The press are being held at a distance, but watching them work it is clear they face a tough job to find any meaningful evidence 18 years after she disappeared as they comb up to 21 plots inside the 120-acre area of scrubland.

Shortly before police broke for lunch a piece of equipment which is thought to be ground penetrating radar was brought in to help.

The kit uses radar pulses to map things buried underground.

The German police have not revealed what has prompted them to target these particular sites. But they are running out of time to find evidence linking her disappearance to their prime suspect Christian Brueckner.

He is due to be released from prison by September as his jail term for a separate rape in Praia da Luz comes to an end.

Amy-Clare Martin4 June 2025 14:17

In pictures: More abandoned buildings searched for clues

(James Manning/PA Wire)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 13:57

Where police are searching

The new search area is just a couple of miles from Praia da Luz, the last known location of Madeleine McCann.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 13:36

Christian Brueckner was a drifter and sex offender – why did police ignore him when Maddie McCann disappeared?

The assertion that 47-year-old Christian Brueckner could be the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann looked a little thinner when he was acquitted in October on five unrelated sexual offences – two of which involved children – following a trial that began in February 2024.

Brueckner, a German national, remains in jail, serving the final months of a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 at the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz — the same hotel where Madeleine went missing two years later.

But as he seeks early release from the 2019 sentence, police in Germany are hurrying to charge the prime suspect in the disappearance of the British toddler before he walks free from prison in the next two weeks.

It is now more than five years since Brueckner was first named and identified as the “prime suspect” in the alleged abduction and murder of Madeleine.

Below, David James Smith looks back at 17 years of false starts in finding out what happened to the youngster and asks if the German national will ever face charges over her disappearance:

Will Christian Brueckner ever face charges over the disappearance of Maddie McCann?

As searches take place between Praia da Luz and one of houses where the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case lived, David James Smith looks back at 17 years of false starts in finding out what happened to the youngster and asks if the German national will ever face charges over her disappearance?
David James Smith4 June 2025 13:16

Watch: Inside an abandoned farm building in search area for Madeleine McCann

Amy-Clare Martin reports from on the ground:

Journalists were able to enter one of the abandoned structures after police spent the morning clearing rubble and debris inside.

The small stone farm building in the remote area of scrubland is strewn with graffiti and there is evidence of old campfires outside.

It appeared police had cleared the floor inside the outbuilding. It is not known if they will return to carry out further searches at the site.

Reports had suggested ground radar will be brought in but crews have so far been using shovels, chainsaws and a digger to remove rubble as they clear multiple sites across the vast stretch of scrubland.

Inside an abandoned farm building in search area for Madeleine McCann
Amy-Clare Martin4 June 2025 12:56

Madeleine McCann's parent's not commenting during investigation

The parents of Madeleine McCann won’t be commenting while the current search is underway.

Kate and Gerry McCann won’t make public comments during the "active police investigation", staff at the Find Madeleine Campaign said.

Last month the family marked the 18th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance, remembering the then-three-year-old as a “very beautiful and unique person”.

“The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this,” they said in a statement on 3 May.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal in 2007
Madeleine McCann disappeared from a holiday flat in Portugal in 2007 (PA Media)
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 12:36

Full story: What happened to Madeleine McCann? Timeline of the 18 year missing girl mystery

As the renewed search for Madeleine McCann continues, 18 years after the then-three-year-old girl disappeared from a holiday home in Praia da Luz in south-eastern Portugal, here is a reminder of the events in the case.

What happened to Madeleine McCann? Timeline of the 18 year missing girl mystery

Police have begun a renewed search for Madeliene, nearly two decades after the three-year-old disappeared, Joe Sommerlad and Rachel Clun report
Rachel Clun4 June 2025 12:16

Digger shifts rubble during search

Amy-Clare Martin reports from the scene near Praia da Luz:

A digger was seen shifting rubble from inside one abandoned structure deep inside the police cordon as searches continue a few miles from where Madeleine vanished.

(James Manning/PA Wire)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
(James Manning/PA Wire)
Amy-Clare Martin4 June 2025 11:55

