Madeleine McCann search latest: Neighbour recalls ‘angry’ rows with suspect as third day begins in hunt for missing girl
Police have limited time left to find concrete evidence in Praia da Luz connecting suspect Christian Brueckner with Madeleine’s disappearance
Police are now in a race against the clock to find forensic evidence in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a holiday home in Portugal 18 years ago.
German investigators have been given until Friday to search an area between Praia da Luz and the cottage where he lived at the time of the toddler’s disappearance in 2007, but it is understood that they will end their hunt at the end of Thursday if they fail to find anything significant.
Christian Brueckner, a suspect in case, is due to be released from prison within months.
A neighbour who lived near Brueckner around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance described him as “quite angry”, and said she would hear him having rows with his girlfriend.
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ramped up their hunt of scrubland and abandoned buildings on Wednesday with heavy machinery, including JCB and ground-penetrating radar.
Madeleine was three when she disappeared, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Brueckner, who was formally identified as a suspect in 2022, has denied any involvement.
The search so far: From shovels to JCBs, police scour scrubland
Police from Germany and Portugal have spent two days already, scouring a vast area of scrubland just a few miles from Praia da Luz for any evidence of what happened to Madeleine McCann.
On Tuesday searchers used mostly hand tools, including pickaxes, strimmers and shovels to clear vegetation and search around an abandoned building.
The next day they brought in an excavator to help clear rubble, and used ground penetrating radar to search for signs of anything unusual - such as an unmarked grave - underground.
It’s understood that if nothing of significance is found today, the search will end tonight.
Why is this new search being carried out in the Madeleine McCann case?
German federal police requested this week’s search as they look for evidence that could implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner.
Bueckner is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005, and is due to be released from jail in September if no further charges are brought.
Earlier this year, Brueckner also applied to be released early.
That application came after Brueckner was cleared in October last year by a German court of unrelated sexual offences, alleged to have taken place in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
He has denied having any involvement in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.
Clock ticks on search for evidence in Madeleine McCann case
Police from Germany are resuming their hunt for evidence this morning, with limited time left to find concrete evidence connecting their prime suspect with the case.
Christian Brueckner was first named as a suspect in 2020, but police have not charged him in relation to Madeleine’s disappearance and he has denied any involvement.
Brueckner is nearing the end of a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in rape in Praia da Luz in 2005.
German investigators were granted permission to search in an area near Praia da Luz just miles from where Madeleine was last seen, but only until Friday, but it’s understood that unless they find anything significant by the end of today they will pack. up and head home.
Watch live: Search for clues in disappearance of Madeleine McCann continues
Full report: Search intensifies with police using hi-tech radar close to suspect’s former home
Police have turned to specialist ground penetrating radar as searches intensified in the desperate hunt to finally solve the mystery of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.
The hi-tech equipment, which can map underground terrain up to 10 feet deep, arrived at a remote area along with a JCB digger on the second day of renewed searches for the missing toddler on Wednesday.
Our crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin reports from Praia da Luz:
Search for Madeleine McCann escalates with hi-tech radar used close to suspect’s home
Police searching up to 21 derelict buildings near suspect's former home
Investigators are scouring a string of derelict farmhouses and outbuildings in a remote stretch of scrubland just over a mile from the resort of Praia da Luz, where the British toddler vanished in 2007.
The 120-acre area, off a dramatic clifftop path along the coast between Atalaia and Lagos, is said to have once been populated by a farming community, but has long-been abandoned because it is so arid.
Now up to 21 of these derelict structures are understood to be the focus of a fresh searches initiated by German investigators 18 years after Madeleine disappeared as they face a race against time to bring charges against their only suspect, Christian Brueckner.
Watch: Inside an abandoned farm building in search area for Madeleine McCann
Amy-Clare Martin reports from on the ground:
Journalists were able to enter one of the abandoned structures after police spent the morning clearing rubble and debris inside.
The small stone farm building in the remote area of scrubland is strewn with graffiti and there is evidence of old campfires outside.
It appeared police had cleared the floor inside the outbuilding. It is not known if they will return to carry out further searches at the site.
Reports had suggested ground radar will be brought in but crews have so far been using shovels, chainsaws and a digger to remove rubble as they clear multiple sites across the vast stretch of scrubland.