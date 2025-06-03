Madeleine McCann search latest: Investigators scour abandoned farmhouse near suspect’s home in Portugal
Searches will take place between Praia da Luz and one of houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived
A new search for Madeleine McCann has begun in scrubland and around an abandoned building near where she was last seen in Portugal.
Police are expected to use ground-penetrating radar, according to reports, in a search that will run until the end of the week.
The search for traces of the child’s body will focus on an area between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where Brueckner lived when the three-year-old disappeared 18 years ago.
Madeleine was three years old when she vanished from the holiday resort on May 3, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in 2022. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.
About 30 German police and forensic experts will reportedly take part in the search, alongside Portuguese police. The last search for Madeleine was carried out in May 2023, when police searched an inland reservoir in the Algarve.
A large international media pack has gathered as police from Germany and Portugal search for clues about Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.
Authorities plan to drain two wells in search for evidence: reports
Authorities plan on draining two wells in their search for evidence connected to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.
Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha reported authorities wanted to drain the wells to see if there was any evidence there.
Police officers from Germany and Portugal began the renewed search for clues this morning.
New search comes after crime scene was 'bungled' 18 years ago, expert says
The search currently underway in Portugal for evidence linked to Madeleine McCann’s disappearance 18 years ago could be a “desperate last throw of the dice” according to an expert.
Jim Gamble, the former chief executive of Child Exploitation & Online Protection Command, told Sky News the clock was ticking for German prosecutors to find evidence linking Madeleine’s disappearance with their suspect, Christian Brueckner.
"I've said many, many times the crime scene was bungled [at the time], and so there was no control,” he said. "And so that chaos at the beginning, that came at a cost to the investigation."
Mr Gamble said police would need “one piece of forensic evidence" linking Brueckner to the crime.
Brueckner has denied any involvement, and is set to be released from prison in Germany within months.
"And that's why they're pushing," he said. "But based on the intelligence and the information they have, I hope... they know what they're looking for."
Dozens of officers from Germany and Portugal are expected to search for traces of Madeleine McCann until Friday.
Police cordon off dirt roads in vast search area near the sea
Investigators from Germany and Portugal are searching a vast area covered in scrub and long grass near the sea in the Algarve region of south-east Portugal.
Some officers can be seen searching the scrub, while others have focused on an abandoned farmhouse in the vicinity.
Dirt roads have been cordoned off to prevent anyone other than official investigators accessing the site.
Police search abandoned farmhouse
German police have been searching an abandoned farmhouse in their renewed search for Madeleine McCann.
Photos show officers searching around an abandoned building, and the Mirror reports that officers could be seen digging inside the derelict building.
Suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance complains of prison attack in interview
The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has complained about being attacked by fellow prisoners and spoken about the meal he is looking forward to on his release from prison.
Christian Brueckner spoke in an interview with Germany’s RTL, but declined to talk about the McCann case. He was named a prime suspect by German police in 2020, but has previously denied any involvement.
Brueckner is serving a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005. He is due to be released from prison in September.
In the interview, Brueckner said a fellow inmate attacked him and broke a rib.
He told RTL he would go into hiding after his release, because of the publicity around him. He is also looking forward to having a beer and a steak once freed.
Search focused on scrubland and abandoned house
Photographs from the site of a renewed search for the body of Madeleine McCann show the area is covered by dense scrub.
The BBC reports the search is centred around what appears to be an abandoned cottage.
Where are police searching?
German police are focusing the search today around the Atalaia area, where Christian Brueckner was staying when Madeleine disappeared in 2007.
The Sun has reported search teams are expected to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.
It has been reported that investigators will look at 21 pieces of land including trenches that were dug near the resort around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, as well as wells, ruins, and water tanks.
The search is being carried out at the request of the German federal police as they look for evidence that could implicate prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who is in prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz in 2005.
Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.