Kim Kardashian's Paris jewellery thief blames her for robbery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian’s stylist Simone Harouche has told a courtroom she heard the star screaming in a nearby room the night the influencer was bound and gagged in a Paris apartment during a $10m jewellery heist.

The LA based stylist told the Palais de Justice in Paris on Tuesday morning she was sleeping downstairs from Kardashian and was woken by a “sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror.”

“What I heard specifically was ‘I have babies and I need to live, take everything, I need to live,” Harouche said. “She came into my room and she had tape around her... I thought she could have been raped or very violated.”

All eyes will be on Kim Kardashian when she steps into the witness box later on Tuesday to give evidence in the trial of ten people accused of violently robbing her in 2016.

The Californian media personality was left traumatised after she was tied up and gagged by a gang of burglars, as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week.

Eight of the ten defendants - who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy - deny any involvement in the case. The case has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.

The Independent will bring you live updates from inside the courtroom.