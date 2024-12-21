The European royal family making landmark move to return home after decades in exile

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Members of Greece’s former royal family have applied for citizenship and formally acknowledged the country’s republican system of government, in a landmark move 50 years after the monarchy was abolished.

The late King Constantine II and his family members were stripped of Greek citizenship in 1994 in a dispute with the government over formerly royal property and over claims that he refused to renounce any right to the Greek throne for his descendants.

Interior Ministry official Athanasios Balerpas said that relatives of the late king, who died last year at the age of 82, signed a declaration Thursday acknowledging the republican government and adopting a new surname, “De Grece” – French for “of Greece.”

“A historically pending matter is being resolved,” Balerpas told state-run radio. “Let’s look to the future now. I think it’s a good moment because it closes an account from the past and we can now look forward as a people.”

Officials have not officially named the applicants. But Greek news media widely reported that ten family members have sought citizenship, including all five children of Constantine II and former Queen Anne-Marie – Alexia, Pavlos, Nikolaos, Theodora, and Philippos – as well as five of the late king's grandchildren.

The Greek monarchy was abolished by referendum in December 1974, when voters overwhelmingly backed a republican constitution, months after the fall of a seven-year military dictatorship.

Members of the royal family lived in exile for decades before Constantine returned as a private citizen in his seventies. They were stripped of their Greek citizenship in 1994 during a legal battle over the former royal estate, which is now state-owned.

They had previously refused to adopt a surname, distancing themselves from the name Glucksburg, assigned in a 1994 law, which they saw as linking them too closely to their German ancestry and making them seem less legitimately Greek.

The decision on citizenship must now be published in the official government gazette before they can apply for state identity cards and Greek passports.

Lawmakers from center-left and left-wing opposition parties argued that the former royal family members should not have been permitted to choose their own surname but did not oppose their right to citizenship.

Some lawmakers from center-left and left-wing opposition parties objected to the surname chosen by the former royal family members, arguing it sounds like a title rather than a standard surname, but did not oppose the their right to citizenship.