German Christmas market attack latest: Tributes to 9-year-old amid concerns over security and intelligence lapse
Nine-year-old child among five dead with 200 other people injured in attack, including 40 critical
Law enforcement in Germany is facing criticisms over security and intelligence failure after a Saudi national rammed a car into a crowd at a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing five people and injuring dozens.
German interior minister Nancy Faeser and the heads of intelligence services are expected to answer questions at parliamentary committee hearings on 30 December.
German authorities social media said it received a tip in late summer 2023, which was "taken seriously”. Police said in a dispute over the recognition of examination results, the suspect threatened members of the state medical association with an act that would attract international attention.
Authorities named the nine-year-old boy who was among five people killed, as thousands of pounds were raised for his grieving family.
In a heartbreaking social media post, the mother of André Gleißner paid tribute to her son, saying: “Let my little teddy bear fly around the world again. André didn’t do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why.”
Meanwhile, the Saudi doctor accused of driving into the market in Magdeburg has appeared in court.
Police union criticises lack of communication between authorities
The chair of the German police union has criticised an alleged lack of communication between authorities following the Magdeburg attack.
“We don’t communicate enough between the authorities. The exchange of data is not automated,” Jochen Kopelke told the German broadcaster Phoenix.
He added: “Data protection prevents much more information from flowing. This is a core problem in the German federal security architecture.”
Anger grows in Germany over missed chances to stop Magdeburg Christmas market attack
As the German city of Magdeburg mourns the loss of people killed in an attack on a Christmas market, anger is growing over security concerns and previous warnings given to authorities about the suspect.
A least five people - including a nine-year-old boy - have died so far, with a further 200 injured, 41 of whom are in critical condition.
Minutes after a car was rammed into the bustling market, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia named by German media as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen was arrested. On Saturday evening, he was remanded into custody after appearing in court, police said.
Local media reported he had shown support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), with a Saudi source telling Reuters that the kingdom had warned German authorities about the suspect, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.
German ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House programme on Sunday: “The question is, ‘Does X really act against these things?’”
More here.
Anger grows in Germany over missed chances to stop Magdeburg Christmas market attack
Authorities deemed previously suspect ‘no specific danger’ following a risk assessment
German Christmas market attack suspect speaks to BBC in resurfaced 2019 interview
In the days since his arrest, a 2019 BBC video featuring the Magdeburg attack suspect has resurfaced.
In the interview, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen is seen discussing a website he designed to help ex-Muslims flee the Gulf region.
Mother pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack
The youngest victim of the attack on a Christmas market in Germany has been named by his family.
In a heartbreaking social media post, the mother of nine-year-old Andre Gleissner paid tribute to her “little teddy bear” following the incident on Friday night.
Desiree Gleissner wrote on Facebook: “Let my little teddy bear fly around the world again. Andre didn’t do anything to anybody. He was only with us on earth for nine years. Why you? Just why?”
Athena Stavrou has more.
Mother pays tribute to boy, 9, killed in German Christmas market attack
Andre Gleissner was among the five dead following the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany
German authorities were warned about suspect
German authorities received a warning last year about the suspect in a car attack at a Christmas market which killed five people, officials have said.
The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said on social media site X on Sunday it received a tip in late summer 2023.
The said: “This was taken seriously, like every other of the numerous tips.”
The office highlighted it is not an investigative office and said it referred the information to the relevant authorities, following procedure in such cases.
It gave no other details about the suspect or the nature of the warnings.
Italy increases security at Christmas markets after Germany attack
Italian authorities have urged police stations across the country to increase security at Christmas markets following the deadly attack in the German city of Magdeburg.
The letter sent to the police calls for the “immediate strengthening” of security in areas “that are most attractive from a touristic and commercial standpoint”.
Saudi doctor charged with murder
The suspect in the German Christmas market shooting has been charged with murder and attempted murder, according to reports.
Authorities have identified the suspect as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency.
He remains in custody as authorities investigate him.
Watch: Far-right protesters rally in Magdeburg after German Christmas market attack
Christmas markets a cherished part of German culture
Christmas markets are a huge part of German culture as an annual holiday tradition cherished since the Middle Ages and successfully exported to much of the Western world.
In Berlin alone, more than 100 markets opened late last month and brought the smells of mulled wine, roasted almonds and bratwurst to the capital.
Other markets abound across the country.
‘Children screaming, crying for mama’: Eyewitness returns to scene to pay respects
Andrea Reis, who had been at the market on Friday, returned on Saturday with her daughter Julia to lay a candle by the church overlooking the site. She said that had it not been for a matter of moments, they may have been in the car’s path.
“I said, ‘let’s go and get a sausage’, but my daughter said ‘no let’s keep walking around’. If we’d stayed where we were we’d have been in the car’s path,” she said.
Tears ran down her face as she described the scene. “Children screaming, crying for mama. You can’t forget that,” she said.