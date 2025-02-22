German election live updates: Final poll predicts large gains for AfD days before voters cast ballots
Germany heads to the polls for the fourth snap election in its history
Germany’s far-right AfD party looks set to make large gains when the country heads to the polls on Sunday.
The centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) look set to once again become the largest party in the Bundestag with 220 seats, allowing them to reinstall their first chancellor since Angela Merkel stepped down in 2021.
According to YouGov’s final MRP poll before the election, the far-right AfD’s 145 seats will surpass the 115 projected for the governing SPD, after its popularity has collapsed under chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The Greens, who partner the SPD in a coalition, are also projected to fall from their record 15 per cent vote share in 2021 to 13 per cent on Sunday.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the elections after Mr Scholz lost a vote of confidence in the German Bundestag on 15 January – after losing the support of his coalition when he fired finance minister Christian Lindner amid tensions over economic policy.
But the governing coalition had been falling in popularity long before the dispute within government, with the AfD having surged in federal elections in Thuringia and Saxony last September.
Scholz: 'I don't believe in miracles, but in an election victory'
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed not to “believe in miracles, but in an election victory”, as his campaign draws to an end with his Social Democrats party polling in third place.
Speaking in his constituency in Potsdam, Mr Scholz told journalists: “I am quite sure that I can win the constituency again - just like last time. The mood is like that.”
“I don't believe in miracles, but in an election victory,” he was quoted as saying by Bild. “I am convinced that this time it will be the case that a lot of people will only make up their minds at the polling station.”
Mr Scholz, who has been chancellor since 2021, said he believed many people would cast both votes for his party “so that we are strong enough and so that the government can continue under my leadership”.
Germany warns of suspected Russian disinformation campaign spreading election fraud lies
Germany’s interior ministry has warned of a suspected Russian disinformation campaign spreading false claims of election fraud on social media.
Fake footage has been propagated suggesting that the AfD candidate has been left off ballots in Leipzig, while another claims to show a machine shredding votes cast for the far-right party, both of which have been debunked by local and national officials – who pointed to a potential Russian disinformation campaign.
“This is a targeted campaign designed to influence the Bundestag election,” an interior ministry spokesperson told Politico.
“Authorities in Leipzig and Hamburg quickly verified these videos as fake. The characteristics of this disinformation effort point to ‘Storm-1516,’ a Russian-affiliated influence operation that has been active in past elections.”
Storm-1516 is a Russian troll farm well known for spreading videos featuring false narratives, including one featuring a man claiming to be a Hamas fighter threatening an Olympic attack, and another in which a woman claimed former US presidential candidate Kamala Harris was involved in a 2011 hit-and-run accident.
Political posters defaced in Munich
My colleague Tom Watling reports from Munich:
AfD posters plastered around Munich have had to be raised higher off the ground to prevent them from being ripped up by angry pedestrians.
They are often plastered with small stickers saying “FCKAFD”.
Frontrunner Friedrich Merz has also seen some of his posters defaced with an Adolf Hitler moustache, after he threatened the longstanding “firewall” against the far right in Germany by accepting votes from AfD last month to push through a bill on tighter immigration controls.
Merz would spark 'competition for leadership in Europe'
Frontrunner Friedrich Merz would spark “a competition for leadership in Europe” and wants to “reinstate Germany’s leadership” in the EU, an analyst has suggested.
Politico cited people close to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen as saying that she and Mr Merz – who both hail from the same party, but differ somewhat in their politics – would be able to transcend their past differences and find a harmonious co-existence based on the larger goals of strengthening the EU.
A CDU spokesperson told the outlet that the pair speak regularly by phone and co-operate well, while an EU Commission official close to Ms von der Leyen said: “They share the same goal to increase the competitiveness of Europe, including by making business simpler and faster.”
But others reportedly describe the relationship as being strained.
“The defining feature of this relationship is that it will potentially be a competition for leadership in Europe,” Jan Techau, a director at the Eurasia group think-tank told Politico. “She very clearly is interested in dominating the Brussels scene … whereas Merz of course wants to reinstate Germany’s leadership in Europe.”
German far-right leader 'seems like an adult in the room among extremists'
Alice Weidel, the far-right Alternative for Germany’s chancellor candidate, is an unlikely public face for a male-dominated, anti-immigration party that depicts itself as a defender of traditional family values.
The 46-year-old is raising two sons with a Sri Lankan-born woman, is a filmmaker, and speaks fluent English and Mandarin, having done a doctorate in economics in China. A western German leading a party that is strongest in the former communist East, she worked for Goldman Sachs and Allianz Global Investors and as a freelance business consultant before entering politics.
Ms Weidel’s unusual profile, however, is precisely what makes her an asset to the AfD, according to political analysts, lending a veneer of well-heeled liberal respectability to a party that is suspected by authorities of being anti-democratic.
“Weidel is someone who can appeal to a broader public than the typical AfD constituency, to the middle class bourgeoisie,” said Oliver Lembcke, political scientist at the University of Bochum. “She seems like the adult in the room among all these lunatics and extremists.”
Who are the contenders?
Four candidates are running to be Germany’s next leader: incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz, of the centre-left Social Democrats; Friedrich Merz, the candidate of the mainstream conservative Christian Democratic Union party; current Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, of the environmentalist Greens; and Alice Weidel, of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany, or AfD.
Pre-election polls have put Merz’s Union bloc in the lead with support of about 30 per cent, ahead of AfD, with around 20 per cent. Scholz’s Social Democrats and Habeck’s Greens are further back.
Merz is favored to replace Scholz as chancellor, but it’s not yet clear what governing coalitions will be possible after the election. How easy it is to form a government may depend in part on how many parties are in the new parliament. Opinion polls show three parties hovering around the 5 per cent of the vote needed to win seats.
All mainstream parties say they won’t work with AfD.
Trump wishes luck to German parties
US president Donald Trump wished the parties in Germany luck after seemingly forgetting the European country is going to polls this weekend.
When asked by a reporter at the White House about his thoughts on the Sunday election, Mr Trump asked: "Who has elections?"
"Germany," the reporter replied."I wish them luck," Mr Trump said, according to DW. "We got our own problems."
Elon Musk wants the far right AfD to win the German election - here’s how he became their champion
When a young German anti-climate activist nicknamed the “anti-Greta Thunberg” began flattering tech billionaire Elon Musk on X, few could have foreseen it leading to the tech billionaire wholeheartedly endorsing Germany’s far-right. It would take just ten months.
Germany goes to the polls on Sunday and there are fears the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD), a political party partly designated as far-right extremists, could win nearly a quarter of the national vote.
X owner turned Trump ally Musk has described the AfD as the only party that “can save Germany”, interviewed the party’s leader, Alice Wiedel, spoken at the AfD’s election rally and written an op-ed endorsing the party.
Tom Watling and Alicja Hagopian report:
Elon Musk wants far right AfD to win the German election - here’s how he’s doing it
Merz says 'Germany must be prepared to take on leadership responsibility'
Election frontrunner Friedrich Merz, the head of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, warned yesterday that while Germany's future lay in the West, it was not clear that the West would include the US anymore.
His statement comes at a time when Europe is seeking to tackle a confrontational Donald Trump, whose apparent wish to disengage from the region and mend ties with Russia raises questions about the solidity of the Western alliance.
"But even without Americans, our place remains in the centre of Europe, not alongside [Vladimir] Putin and not isolated on the way to the right-wing populist sidelines," Mr Merz wrote in a letter to supporters. "For Europe to continue to succeed in the future, Germany must be prepared to take on leadership responsibility."
The key issues: Migration
A slew of violent attacks linked to foreign suspects in Germany have compounded public concerns over security and migration, prompting political parties to demand stricter measures on migration.
After the most recent attack on 22 January, Merz sponsored a draft bill with AfD support, breaking a taboo against cooperating with the far-right party.
However, he later failed to secure a majority for the bill as some of the deputies from his own party refused to support it.
In general, the conservative CDU has adopted a stricter stance on immigration in recent years, calling for pushing back asylum seekers at the borders, and for limits on family reunifications and naturalisation for refugees.
The anti-Islam, anti-migration AfD has called for borders to be closed and asylum seekers to no longer have the right to family reunification. Some senior AfD members have gone further in their comments and were present at discussions among far-right activists about deporting millions of people of foreign origin, including German citizens.
The SPD itself has toughened its position by enforcing stricter border controls and accelerating deportations, although it also wants to bring in more foreign skilled workers.
In contrast, the Greens maintain a more open asylum policy, promoting state-backed sea rescue initiatives and simplifying family reunification processes and enhancing integration.
