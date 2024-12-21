German Christmas market attack: What we know so far about the suspected driver of car
Police arrested a 50-year-old man after a car was driven into a crowd of people at a busy Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday night
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police have arrested a 50-year-old man after a car ploughed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, with killing at least four people and injuring at least 60 others.
A toddler is among the dead, officials confirmed on Friday evening.
Footage showed the vehicle breaking through barriers before speeding 400 metres through the crammed “fairytale-like” Magdeburg market.
Here is everything we know about the suspect
Who is the suspect?
The suspect is a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who first came to Germany in 2006, Saxony-Anhalt interior minister Tamara Zieschang told reporters.
He has been identified by local media as Taleb A., who reported he sympathised with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party.
The man was recognised as a refugee in 2016 and is a consultant for psychiatry and psychotherapy in the nearby town of Bernburg, about 20 miles away.
“The perpetrator has been arrested,” Zieschang confirmed. “He is a 50-year-old man from Saudi Arabia, who first entered the Federal Republic of Germany in 2006. He had a permanent residence permit and thus a permanent residence permit.”
The vehicle the suspect was driving, a black BMW, was pictured smashed up at the scene behind a police cordon.
Footage showed the suspect lying on the floor as an officer pointed a gun at him and shouted at him not to move before other officers arrived.
Follow our live coverage of the incident here
How many people have died?
At least four people were killed in the shocking incident, local media confirmed. One of those killed was a young child.
Authorities confirmed on Friday that 68 people had been injured, including 15 seriously. But local media reported on Saturday that 41 people are now believed to be seriously injured.
German newspaper Bild, reported that 86 people are receiving hospital treatment for their injuries and another 78 have sustained minor injuries.
Local media reports said he was a supporter of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party.
Saxony-Anhalt’s governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters earlier that additional deaths could not be ruled out due to the number of people injured.
He said: “As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city,
“Every human life that has fallen victim to this attack is a terrible tragedy and one human life too many.”