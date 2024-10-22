Police raid restaurant after pizza with side of cocaine becomes best selling dish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Police in Germany have taken part in a drugs bust in a most unlikely place - a pizzeria.

Officers in the western city of Düsseldorf said that the raided restaurant also delivered a side order of cocaine when customers asked for a specific item on the menu, a number 40.

“That was one of the best-selling pizzas,” criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke told reporters in Düsseldorf.

He said police were first tipped off by suspicious food inspectors in March. The restaurant is reported to be in the city’s old town area.

When drug squad officers began casing the restaurant they soon discovered why pizza number 40 was very very popular, Moltke told reporters on Monday, German news agency dpa reported. Police did not say how much the pizzeria charged for the special order.

When police called the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old from Croatian allegedly threw a bag of drugs out of the window, which “fell right into the arms of the police officers,” Düsseldorf police said.

The bounty included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14.1 ounces) of cannabis and 268,000 euros ($290,378) in cash.

Police said the restaurant manager, who was released from detention after a few days, soon reopened his business and started selling pizza number 40 with the cocaine side order again. That allowed investigators to look into the supply chain and after several weeks, some 150 officers busted an entire drug ring in western Germany, arrested three suspects including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided homes and businesses of another 12 suspects.

According to a public prosecutor, the main suspect is a Russian man accused of having, in cooperation with other persons, purchased cannabis and cocaine “in kilogram quantities” and sold them to other dealers.

During the raids, they came across two cannabis plantations in nearby Mönchengladbach and Solingen with 300 and 60 plants respectively. They also found cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, dpa reported.

The pizzeria manager was arrested when he tried to flee abroad, and remains in custody. None of the suspects’ names were released in line with German privacy rules.