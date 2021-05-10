Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Liveupdated

Conclave live: First vote to decide the next Pope to take place today

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are among the favourites to succeed Pope Francis ahead of the secretive ballot

Rachel Clun
Tuesday 06 May 2025 23:32 EDT
Related: Watch key moments from Pope Francis’s funeral

Cardinals from around the world have descended on Rome ahead of the secretive conclave to decide the next pope.

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are among the favourites to succeed Pope Francis ahead of the Papal Conclave, which begins on Wednesday.

In a process that has been virtually unchanged for 800 years, 133 cardinals will gather in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to start multiple rounds of voting and discussion to select who among them could lead the Catholic Church.

The conclave comes after the funeral of Pope Francis, who was farewelled by hundreds of thousands of mourners in St Peter’s Square on April 26.

Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church during his 12-year papacy, taking a strong moral stance on climate change in and the plight of migrants and refugees.

He also increased the diversity of cardinals, who will now elect his successor. The question is whether they will chose someone to carry on Pope Francis’s legacy, or opt for a more traditional figure.

In photos: installing the Sistine Chapel chimney

Workers installed a small stove and chimney in the Sistine Chapel ahead of the conclave.

The chimney holds a crucial role in the conclave, signalling to watchers outside whether or not a pope has been elected.

If there is black smoke, cardinals are still deciding, but if there is white smoke, it means a new pope has been chosen.

Workers install the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on May 2
Workers install the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel on May 2 (AFP via Getty Images)
Firefighters installing the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel
Firefighters installing the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel (EPA)
Workers install the stove and the chimney inside the Sistine Chapel
Workers install the stove and the chimney inside the Sistine Chapel (EPA)
The chimney required careful construction inside the historic chapel
The chimney required careful construction inside the historic chapel (EPA)
Rachel Clun7 May 2025 04:00

The cardinals who might become the next head of the Catholic Church

Several favourites have emerged to succeed Pope Francis - but there is plenty of uncertainty around who will garner enough support to become the next pope.

Who could be the new Pope? The cardinals who might succeed Francis

Four frontrunners have emerged as the most likely contenders known as papabile to succeed Pope Francis but at least a dozen others are in strong contention
Rachel Clun7 May 2025 03:00

What the world's 1.4bn Catholics want from a pope

Many of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics are keenly awaiting the result of the Papal Conclave.

Associated Press spoke to nine Catholics, from South America to Africa and the United States, to understand what they hope to see in the next pope.

What do Catholics around the world hope for from a new pope? Some wish for a version of Pope Francis

Among the roughly 1.4 billion Catholics around the world, many are keenly anticipating the upcoming conclave at the Vatican at which members of the College of Cardinals will elect a successor to Pope Francis
Rachel Clun7 May 2025 02:00

Key challenges facing the next pope

Pope Francis accomplished a lot in his 12 years at the head of the church, but plenty of difficult work remains for his successor.

Here are some of those key challenges facing the next pope.

Pope Francis left unfinished business after a 12-year papacy. What challenges await the next pope?

While Pope Francis accomplished a lot in his 12-year papacy, he left much unfinished business and many challenges for his successor — from the Vatican’s disastrous finances to the wars raging on multiple continents
Rachel Clun7 May 2025 01:00

Watch: key moments from the funeral of Pope Francis

Just over a week ago, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Rome and the Vatican to farewell the much-loved Pope Francis.

Here are the key moments from that historic funeral.

Pope Francis funeral: Watch key moments from historic service
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 23:58

Cardinals will take oath of secrecy before conclave begins

On Wednesday in the Sistine Chapel, 133 cardinals will take a solemn vow of secrecy before the conclave begins.

The punishment for breaching that oath is excommunication.

It follows the oaths taken on Monday by the hundred-or-so support staff tasked with keeping the cardinals fed, their rooms clean and transporting them to and from the Sistine Chapel.

In that ceremony, staff from clerics and confessors to drivers, cooks and cleaners took oaths of secrecy at the Pauline Chapel in the Vatican.

The cardinals will take their oaths in the Sistine Chapel
The cardinals will take their oaths in the Sistine Chapel (Vatican Media)
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 22:53

The weird and wonderful facts about the conclave

From 1,000-day standoffs and personal hygiene challenges, here are some fun facts about conclaves past based on historical studies and interviews with experts.

Anti-Popes, 1,000-day stand-offs and personal hygiene: 10 quirky Conclave facts

The secret election to choose a new Pope has been going on for centuries
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 21:47

Popemobile's new life in Gaza

One of Pope Francis’s final wishes was for a popemobile to be turned into a mobile health clinic for the children of Gaza.

Now, the Vatican said that wish has been fulfilled, converting the vehicle he used during a 2014 visit to the Holy Land into a diagnostic and medical clinic equipped with suture kits, oxygen supplies and vaccines.

The Jerusalem and Sweden branches of the Vatican's Caritas charitable federation said it can be used as soon as the humanitarian corridor to Gaza reopens.

The popemobile is being converted into a mobile health clinic to help the children of Gaza
The popemobile is being converted into a mobile health clinic to help the children of Gaza (AP)

"This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis," the secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem, Anton Asfar, said in a statement.

The donation was announced on the same day that Israel approved plans to seize the Gaza Strip and to stay in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time.

"It's not just a vehicle," said Peter Brune, Secretary General of Caritas Sweden. "It's a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza."

Rachel Clun, AP6 May 2025 20:42

Meet the four British cardinals who will help pick the next pope

The 133 cardinals gathered in the Vatican for the Papal Conclave come from 70 countries around the world.

Four of them represent England and Wales - the largest number the country has had, writes Catherine Pepinster.

Read more about the British cardinals who will help pick the next pope here

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is one of the British representatives attending the conclave
Cardinal Vincent Nichols is one of the British representatives attending the conclave (REUTERS)
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 19:37

In pictures: Vatican reveals conclave set up inside Sistine Chapel

The Vatican has released photographs showing the set-up inside the historic Sistine Chapel for the conclave beginning on Wednesday to decide the next pope.

The 133 cardinals who have gathered for the conclave will not be allowed to communicate with the outside world until their decision is made.

The Sistine Chapel, set up for the Papal Conclave
The Sistine Chapel, set up for the Papal Conclave (VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Imag)
The images offer a rare glimpse inside the historic chapel
The images offer a rare glimpse inside the historic chapel (VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Images)
A special stove and chimney has been set up inside the chapel to signal whether the cardinals have made a decision
A special stove and chimney has been set up inside the chapel to signal whether the cardinals have made a decision (VATICAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Imag)
The cardinals will meet inside the chapel until they have reached a two-thirds consensus on who will be the next pope
The cardinals will meet inside the chapel until they have reached a two-thirds consensus on who will be the next pope (Vatican Media handout via Reuters)
Rachel Clun6 May 2025 18:32

