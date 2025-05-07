Conclave live: Cardinals begin secret vote to choose new Pope as crowds watch for smoke from Vatican
In the pre-conclave Mass, senior cardinal Giovanni Battista Re prayed for the cardinal electors to be enlightened to choose “the Pope our time needs”
Cardinals have handed in their mobile phones and taken oaths of secrecy as they begin the secret Conclave to decide the next Pope.
The Papal Conclave began with a mass in St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning, with senior cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praying for the cardinals to be enlightened to choose “the Pope our time needs”.
Soon, standing before Michelangelo’s famous vision of heaven and hell in the Sistine Chapel, the 133 cardinals will swear to carry out the solemn duty of selecting a new leader of the Catholic Church.
Then, the work of debating and voting on who among them could lead will begin.
Signal jamming devices are in place, as are thousands of police and Swiss Guards, to protect the cardinals and the secrecy of their deliberations.
White smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney later on Wednesday will signal the cardinals have already found a successor for Pope Francis, who made liberal changes to the Catholic Church during his 12-year papacy.
Black smoke means no decision has been reached, and the Conclave will continue.
An imposter gatecrashed the last conclave
The most recent conclave in 2013 featured a bizarre incident before the official proceedings began - when a fake cardinal gatecrashed a pre-conclave meeting.
The impostor was caught sneaking into a gathering of cardinals dressed in fake clerical robes before he was escorted out of the Vatican by Swiss Guards.
He reportedly shook hands with priests and said his name was “Basilius”. He also reportedly told his fake peers that he was a member of the “Italian Orthodox Church” - which does not exist.
He was discovered by a guard who noticed he was wearing a pink scarf around his waist rather than the proper sashes worn by true cardinals.
All eyes on Sistine Chapel for smoke
All eyes are on Vatican City for the sign of a new pope.
Smoke indicating whether or not the 267th pope has been chosen could come from the specially erected chimney of the Sistine Chapel as early as Wednesday evening.
If black smoke rises into the air over St Peter’s Square, it will confirm no one achieved the required two-thirds majority, and voting will resume on Thursday.
Up to four votes a day can take place from then, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, with white smoke confirming a new pope has been chosen.
Watch | key moments from the funeral of Pope Francis
Just over a week ago, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Rome and the Vatican to farewell the much-loved Pope Francis.
Here are the key moments from that historic funeral.
Watch: cardinals take oath of secrecy
The conclave has begun, but earlier the cardinals all swore oaths of secrecy in Latin.
Watch that ceremony here:
‘Extra omnes’ is called, starting the conclave
Archbishop Diego Ravelli has called out "Extra omnes," Latin for "all out."
It means anyone not eligible to vote must leave the Sistine Chapel.
The doors will be closed and ceremonially locked, allowing the work of the conclave to begin.
The word conclave comes from the Latin, con clave, which means ‘with a key’.
In pictures: Scenes at the vatican as conclave begins
Many people have gathered in St Peter’s Basilica to watch the ceremonies leading up to the start of the conclave.
The cardinals are continuing to swear their oaths.
Cardinals taking vow of secrecy in order of seniority
The cardinals are currently taking the vow of secrecy, before the conclave begins.
The Vatican News reports they are going in order of seniority.
First was Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who has been the Vatican’s secretary of state for more than a decade. He was, before Pope Francis died, the second most senior member of the Catholic Church.
In pictures: Faithful watch as conclave begins from St Peter's Square
Faithful, tourists and the media gathered in St Peter’s Square to watch as the cardinals go through the last ceremony before the conclave begins.
Oath of secrecy now being read
The oath all 133 cardinals must swear to is now being read.
The oath is in Latin, but each cardinal must swear to uphold the secrets of the election of the Pope, including how they came to the decision, unless the new pontiff decides the deliberations can be made public.
Each cardinal must now make their vow while placing their hand on the Book of the Gospels.
