Who is Angelo Becciu? Disgraced cardinal withdraws from papal conclave

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, once a powerful Vatican official and leading papal contender, has formally withdrawn from participating in the conclave to elect a new pope.

The Vatican's criminal court convicted Becciu in 2023 of embezzlement and other finance-related charges at the end of the so-called “trial of the century.”

In recent days, he insisted he was still entitled to vote in the conclave.

However, on Tuesday, he withdrew, apparently after he was presented with two letters, written by Pope Francis before his death, saying he shouldn't participate.

Who is Becciu?

The 76-year-old is a longtime Vatican diplomat, he served in embassies in Angola, Cuba and elsewhere before taking up one of the most powerful jobs as “substitute” in the Vatican Secretariat of State.

Francis made him the head of the Vatican's saint-making office and promoted him to a cardinal in 2018, but later forced his resignation over allegations of financial mismanagement.

open image in gallery Cardinal Angelo Becciu ( AP )

The Sardinian native rose to prominence under conservative Pope Benedict XVI and is closely affiliated with the conservative Vatican old guard. While he initially became a close adviser to Francis, Becciu owes his downfall to him.

What happened in 2020?

Francis forced Becciu's resignation as head of the Vatican's saint-making office and forced him to renounce the rights of the cardinalate on September 24, 2020, after receiving allegations that Becciu sent Vatican money to his brother in Sardinia.

Becciu told journalists that his downfall was “surreal,” but that he had a clear conscience. He said he remained loyal to Francis and was ready to die for him.

The Vatican, in its official statistics, said he was no longer an elector in the conclave.

What did he say on Tuesday?

At 76, Becciu is under the age limit of 80 and technically eligible to vote.

After days of controversy about his participation in the conclave, Becciu released a statement through his lawyer, Fabio Viglione, renouncing his participation.

open image in gallery Attention has turned to the conclave of cardinals who will elect the next pope ( AP )

“Having at heart the good of the church, which I have served and will continue to serve with fidelity and love, as well as to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave, I have decided to obey as I have always done the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave while remaining convinced of my innocence,” it said.

It was not clear what the letters from Francis said.

What was the trial about?

Vatican prosecutors in 2021 issued a 487-page indictment accusing Becciu and nine others of numerous financial crimes, including fraud, embezzlement, extortion, corruption, money laundering and abuse of office.

The main focus involved the Holy See’s 350-million-euro investment in a luxury London property. Prosecutors allege brokers and Vatican monsignors fleeced the Holy See of tens of millions of euros in fees and commissions, then extorted the Holy See for 15 million euros ($16.5 million) to cede control of the property.

The London investigation spawned two tangents that involved the star defendant, Becciu, including the Sardinia allegations.

What was Becciu accused of?

Prosecutors accused him of embezzlement because he sent 125,000 euros in Vatican money to a diocesan charity in Sardinia that was run by his brother. Becciu argued that the local bishop requested the money for a bakery to employ at-risk youths and that the money remained in the diocesan coffers.

Becciu was also accused of paying a Sardinian woman, Cecilia Marogna, for her intelligence services. Prosecutors traced some 575,000 euros in transfers from the Vatican to Marogna's Slovenian front company, then expenditures for high-end luxury goods.

Becciu said he thought the money was going to be used to pay a British security firm to negotiate the release of a Colombian nun who had been taken hostage by Islamic militants in Mali in 2017.

Becciu and Marogna, and six others were convicted of embezzlement and other charges, and all are appealing.

What are the questions about the trial?

Questions continue about the integrity of the trial. During the proceedings, the court heard that Francis intervened on several occasions on behalf of the prosecutors and that the prosecution’s prime witness against Becciu was coached and manipulated by outsiders.

Defence lawyers discovered that the pope had secretly issued four decrees during the investigation to benefit prosecutors, allowing them to conduct intercepts and detain suspects without a judge’s warrant.

Lawyers argued that such interference by an absolute monarch in a legal system where the pope exercises supreme legislative, executive and judicial power violated their clients’ fundamental rights and robbed them of a fair trial.

The tribunal rejected their objections, but in recent weeks, more evidence has emerged about the outside manipulation of the witness and apparent collusion with Vatican prosecutors and gendarmes to target Becciu.

The appeal is scheduled to begin in September.