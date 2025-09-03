Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line
The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.
Police had to be called in to contain the protesters, many of them carrying Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.
Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders got closer to the end of the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.
“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometres before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.
