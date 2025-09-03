Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 September 2025 11:54 EDT

The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.

Police had to be called in to contain the protesters, many of them carrying Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders got closer to the end of the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometres before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

