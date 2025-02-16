Teenager dead and five injured after ‘random’ knife attack in Austria

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing in Austria, which left five others injured.

The 23-year-old suspect, who police said is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, was detained after the attack in the city of Villach on Saturday.

Four of the victims were men aged between 14 and 32. Two were seriously injured in the attack, with the other two sustaining minor injuries. Later on Saturday, police confirmed a fifth man had been injured.

open image in gallery Officers of the Austrian State Criminal Police are seen near a cordoned-off area after a knife attack near the main square in the city centre of Villach ( APA/AFP via Getty Images )

A motive is currently unclear but police continue to investigate the suspect’s personal background.

"We have to wait until we get secure information," police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said, adding a man “randomly attacked passers-by with a knife”.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 4pm local time in the centre of the city in southern Austria.

A “heroic” 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company drove towards the suspect to intervene after witnessing the stabbings in his car, Mr Dionisio told Austria's public broadcaster ORF.

It is also unclear whether the suspect acted alone, and police are searching for other potential suspects.

Peter Kaiser, the governor of the Austrian province of Carinthia, expressed his condolences to the family of the 14-year-old victim.

open image in gallery A person lights a candle at the site of a stabbing attack in Villach ( AP )

He said: "This outrageous atrocity must be met with harsh consequences. I have always said with clarity and unambiguously: Those who live in Carinthia, in Austria, have to respect the law and adjust to our rules and values."

Far-right leader Herbert Kickl said on the X social media platform that he is "appalled by the horrific act in Villach" and wished the family of the 14-year-old victim who was killed in the attack "much strength".

He added: "At the same time, I am angry — angry at those politicians who have allowed stabbings, rapes, gang wars and other capital crimes to become the order of the day in Austria. This is a first-class failure of the system, for which a young man in Villach has now had to pay with his life.”

Conservative party leader Christian Stocker said on X the attacker "must be brought to justice and be punished with the full force of the law".

"We all want to live in a safe Austria, adding that this means political measures need to be taken to "avoid such acts of horror in the future," he said.

open image in gallery The suspect's motive is still being investigated ( AP )

The leader of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, said on X that "the full force of the law" must be used. "Crimes like this one simply should not happen in our society."

Austria's interior minister Gerhard Karner was expected in Villach on Sunday morning, although it is unclear whether the visit will go ahead.

Villach is a city in southern Austria in the state of Carinthia. It is known for its carnival and is in an area that is a tourist hotspot in the summer as it includes one of Austria's most famous lakes, but otherwise it attracts little attention.

"I have been in the [Carinthian Police] press service for 20 years and cannot recall such an act," Mr Dionisio told ORF.

Erwin Angerer, a lawmaker for the far-right Freedom Party, said his party had been warning about the situation in Austria as a result of the country's "disastrous asylum policy".