A Toronto police car seen parked last year during a separate incident ( Reuters )

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto.

Police said they were called to reports of multiple people being shot in the district of Scarborough in the east of the Canadian city on Friday evening.

Officers are still hunting for three male suspects, Toronto Police said early on Saturday, following the incident near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at around 10.40pm local time. The force added that one suspect wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing the scene in a silver car.

None of the victims – who range in age from their twenties to mid-fifties – suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a post on X, adding that six of those injured have gunshot wounds.

“Toronto Police is deploying all available resources to locate and arrest those responsible,” the post said, with the public warned to stay away from the area.

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," Toronto mayor Olivia Chow posted on X, adding that police chief Myron Demkiw had assured her "all necessary resources have been deployed”.