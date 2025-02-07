Sweden school shooting latest: Police not ruling out racist motivation as multiple nationalities among 10 killed
Suspected Örebro shooter Rickard Andersson was a 35-year-old recluse without a job, Swedish media report
Swedish Police have confirmed they are not ruling out the possibility that the mass school shooting was racially motivated as it emerged that the 10 people killed are of multiple nationalities.
When asked if they have ruled out the possibility the attack was racially motivated, the force told The Independent their investigation is ongoing, but they are looking at this broadly and not ruling out anything at this stage.
Syrian refugee Salim Iskef, 29, an Orthodox Christian who fled the war in Syria in 2015, has been identified as the first victim, with his aunt telling local media her nephew was a “very kind person” who “just wanted to finish his studies”.
He was killed when suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish reports, slaughtered 10 students at Risbergska School in Örebro on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself, police believe.
Swedish Police said the around 130 officers who arrived at the scene described facing “an inferno”, with dead and injured people seen among smoke as screams rang out, and 10 magazines found.
Investigators said on Thursday the victims are “different nationalities, different genders and different ages”, according to Expressen.
No victims have been officially named by Swedish police, but Syrian and Bosnian authorities confirmed their citizens were among the dead.
Latest on six people injured in school shooting
As well as the 11 people dead, officers found at least five people, all over age 18, with serious gunshot wounds.
Two of them remained in intensive care Thursday in serious but stable condition. The other three were in stable condition after surgery.
A sixth person was treated for minor injuries.
Sweden's Ex-PM calls for reconsideration of gun laws
Former Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson has called for immediate reconsideration of gun laws following the mass shooting in Orebro, where 10 people were killed.
"What we already know is that there are too many guns that are available in our society, so we have to do something about that," the leader of opposition Social Democrats told The Guardian.
Ms Andersson also called for the EU to curb social media platforms that she said served up far too much violence to the youth.
Gunman was connected to adult education centre where he launched attack, say officials
The shooter who earlier this week killed 10 people in Sweden's worst mass shooting was connected to the adult education centre where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
Authorities said the gunman, who has not yet been officially identified, may have attended school there before Tuesday's violence on the school campus west of Stockholm.
Shooting suspect lived as a recluse, his neighbour says
The gunman who opened fire at an adult education centre, killing 10 people, lived as a recluse, his neighbour told CNN.
The suspect has not been officially named by the police but Swedish reports confirmed his identity as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson.
PJ Samuelsson, who lived next door to the suspect since May 2024, said he has never seen or heard his neighbour.
“I couldn’t come up here. They said you’ll have to wait a couple of hours,” Mr Samuelsson said, adding that he found the apartment block surrounded by heavily armed police when he returned on Tuesday.
He said he knew “nothing at all” about his neighbour and had only seen his name on the door. Mr Samuelsson told the broadcaster that knowing his neighbour is the suspect is “terrible".
He said it was a “disgusting” thought that Andersson had weapons next door.
Shock and grief in Orebro where 10 were shot dead
In Orebro, a town of 160,000 considered Sweden's seventh-largest municipality, Thursday brought more sadness but still few answers.
"It has been two days of shock and grief," John Johansson, chairman of the town's municipal board, told The Associated Press.
"We are still asking questions of why, still wondering what has happened. The outpouring of grief and togetherness has been enormous.”
Ten people were killed earlier this week in Sweden's worst mass shooting where the gunman opened fire at an adult education centre with at least one rifle-like weapon.
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as prime minister Ulf Kristersson, visited Orebro on Wednesday and attended a memorial service.
"This is not a Swedish problem, it's a problem that we have seen throughout the world," Mr Johansson said about the gun violence.
Gunman was connected to school where he opened fire, police say
The shooter who earlier this week killed 10 people in Sweden's worst mass shooting was connected to the adult education centre where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon, law enforcement officials said.
Authorities said the gunman, who has not yet been officially identified, may have attended school there before Tuesday's violence on the school campus west of Stockholm.
After the carnage, the shooter turned the gun on himself, police said, adding they have recovered three guns, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body.
The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and programmes for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200km from Stockholm.
Mourners elsewhere in Sweden struggle to process thought of mass violence in own country
Mourners elsewhere in Sweden, where gun violence at schools is very rare, struggled to process the thought of mass violence in their own country.
""This is not a Swedish problem, it's a problem that we have seen throughout the world," John Johansson, chairman of Orebro's municipal board, said. "We are still asking questions of why, still wondering what has happened.”
Swedish Football Association to begin international matches with moment of silence
The Swedish Football Association has pledged to begin its future international matches with a moment of silence.
It comes after King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, visited Orebro on Wednesday and attended a memorial service.