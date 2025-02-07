Sweden school shooting latest: Police not ruling out racist motivation as multiple nationalities among 10 killed

✕ Close Sombre scenes as Swedish royals and Prime Minister visit school shooting scene

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Swedish Police have confirmed they are not ruling out the possibility that the mass school shooting was racially motivated as it emerged that the 10 people killed are of multiple nationalities.

When asked if they have ruled out the possibility the attack was racially motivated, the force told The Independent their investigation is ongoing, but they are looking at this broadly and not ruling out anything at this stage.

Syrian refugee Salim Iskef, 29, an Orthodox Christian who fled the war in Syria in 2015, has been identified as the first victim, with his aunt telling local media her nephew was a “very kind person” who “just wanted to finish his studies”.

He was killed when suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish reports, slaughtered 10 students at Risbergska School in Örebro on Tuesday before turning the gun on himself, police believe.

Swedish Police said the around 130 officers who arrived at the scene described facing “an inferno”, with dead and injured people seen among smoke as screams rang out, and 10 magazines found.

Investigators said on Thursday the victims are “different nationalities, different genders and different ages”, according to Expressen.

No victims have been officially named by Swedish police, but Syrian and Bosnian authorities confirmed their citizens were among the dead.