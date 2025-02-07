Sweden school shooting latest: Police share new details on all 10 victims of Örebro massacre

✕ Close Sombre scenes as Swedish royals and Prime Minister visit school shooting scene

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Seven women and four men were killed in the shooting massacre in Sweden on Tuesday, police have confirmed after a lengthy identification process.

Ten people were slaughtered with suspected gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media and by Reuters, rampaged through the Risbergska School in Örebro before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

The names of the dead are expected to be revealed soon, after police have spent days investigating the identities of the victims and shooter.

As of yet, only one victim, 28-year-old Syrian Salim Iskef, had been named by local sources. Police have not confirmed his name.

A breakthrough was made in identifying the bodies on Thursday, Lars Bröms, who is involved in the identification process, told Mitt i Stockholm.

Meanwhile, Swedish Police confirmed they are not ruling out the possibility of a racist motivation behind the killing, carried out by suspected 35-year-old gunman Rickard Andersson, named in Swedish media and by a police source.

Asked if they had ruled out a racist motive, the force told The Independent their investigation is ongoing, but they are looking at this broadly and not ruling out anything at this stage.