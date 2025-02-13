For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An attack in Munich left 28 people injured when a car rammed into a crowd of people on Thursday.

Two of the victims are fighting for life after a Mini Cooper drove into a group of trade union strikers on Seidlstrasse at around 10:30am.

Anti-terror police in Germany are investigating the incident, and attention is turning to the suspect and their alleged motives.

A 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, named in German media as Farhad N, was arrested by police soon after the attack.

open image in gallery A damaged car is seen at the scene after a vehicle was driven into a Verdi demonstration in Munich ( EPA )

The incident took place a mile away from the venue where the Munich Security Conference is being held on Friday. US vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky both arrive in the city on Thursday, though at this stage authorities do not believe the attack is connected to the event.

Here is everything we know about the person suspected of being behind the Munich car attack so far.

Who is the suspect?

Farhad N, born in Kabul in 2001, first arrived in Germany from Afghanistan at the end of 2016, according to Der Spiegel.

He is reported to have had his asylum application rejected by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann confirmed that he had arrived in the country as an asylum seeker adding that his application had “probably” been rejected, Die Zeit reported. But Mr Herrman added that the suspect “cannot be deported at the moment and that he was therefore allowed to continue to stay in our country”.

He had been granted a toleration permit which means that deportation is suspended, Der Spiegel said.

open image in gallery Debris was strewn near where the car struck a crowd ( AP )

Hints of an ‘extremist’ background

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office told Die Zeit that there are at least "indications of an extremist background”.

This comes after state minister Georg Eisenreich confirmed that the Bavarian Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism had taken control of the investigation into the attack.

According to Der Spiegel, Farhad N made Islamist posts on social media before allegedly carrying out the crime.

Police do not currently believe those injured in the attack - protestors linked with the Verdi trade union - were targeted specifcally.

"At the moment we are actually assuming that the target group here, that the victims from the ranks of this Verdi demonstration, were more of a coincidence," Mr Herrman told reporters according to Die Zeit. "But of course that also needs to be investigated."

open image in gallery Police investigate the damaged car ( Getty Images )

He was already known to police

"So far we know that he has been caught with drugs and shoplifting, but according to the current state of the investigation, no violence has been detected,” a police spokesperson said.

Investigators are continuing to look into his background as they try and establish any potential motive.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on the perpetrator of the attack to leave the country.

"This perpetrator cannot hope for any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country," Mr Scholz said.

"If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice," he added.

open image in gallery Authorities held a press briefing in the hours following the attack ( EPA )

Was anyone else involved?

According to one eyewitness report in Bild, which emerged soon after the crash, two people were seen in the Mini. However this has yet to be confirmed and only one man appears to have been detained at the scene.

In a post on X, Munich police said they “cannot confirm” whether more than one person was involved.

“As reported, the person secured is the driver of the car,” police said. “There is speculation about other people involved. Based on our current knowledge, we cannot confirm this.”