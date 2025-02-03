For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso has confronted Spain’s former football federation boss Luis Rubiales in court, saying she did not agree to the kiss that has led to his trial on assault and coercion charges.

The trial, which began on Monday, will determine whether Mr Rubiales is guilty of sexual assault and could lead to him facing a prison sentence of up to four years for kissing forward Ms Hermoso, 34, after Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup final in 2023. The trial is expected to last until February 19.

The kiss, which Hermoso said was without her consent, marred the celebrations of the women’s team’s achievement. It sparked widespread outrage in society beyond football and ignited one of the most embarrassing scandals in the history of Spanish football.

Asked by a prosecutor at Madrid’s High Court if the kiss at the 2023 awards ceremony in Australia was consensual, Ms Hermoso replied “never” as Mr Rubiales sat taking notes.

“I didn’t hear or understand anything,” she added. “The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

Prosecutors, Ms Hermoso and Spain's players' association want a prison sentence of two and a half years for Mr Rubiales, plus payment of 50,000 euros (£42,000) for damages, and for him to be banned from working as a sports official. Ms Hermoso is also asking for a court order banning Rubiales from being near her.

“I think it was a moment that tainted one of the happiest days of my life,” Ms Hermoso added.

“Until today it seems that my life has been on standby, honestly I have not lived freely.”

More follows on this breaking news story....