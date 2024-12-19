Gisèle Pelicot rape trial live: Verdicts for 51 defendants including ex-husband Dominique Pelicot due
Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband Dominique Pelicot admitted to drugging and raping her for almost a decade
Judges are set to deliver their verdicts in a mass rape trial against 51 men involving Giséle Pelicot in a historic case that has profoundly shaken the country over the past several months.
Dominique Pelicot, the now ex-husband of the 72-year-old grandmother, is among those in the dock, who admitted that for years, he drugged his wife so he and strangers could abuse her while he filmed it.
Pelicot, also 72, and the 49 other men were tried in the southern French city of Avignon for aggravated rape and attempted rape and face up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted.
Prosecutors asked that he get the maximum penalty and for sentences of 10-18 years for the others. They also requested a four-year prison term for another defendant who was tried for aggravated sexual assault.
Stretching over more than three months, the trial galvanised campaigners against sexual violence and spurred calls for tougher measures to stamp out rape culture.
The proceedings will begin at 9.30 a.m. (0830 GMT) at the Avignon courthouse.
What is happening today?
Since September, 51 men have been standing trial accused of the rape and abuse of 73-year-old Gisele Pelicot.
Ms Pelicot’s ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, has pleaded guilty to drugging her repeatedly for nearly a decade, in order to rape her and allow dozens of strangers to have sex with her unconscious body.
Pelicot filmed the abuse, allowing investigators to identify the 50 other defendants. Prosecutors have demanded a maximum 20-year prison sentence for Pelicot and between four 18 years for the other 50 defendants.
The trial has turned Ms Pelicot, who waved her anonymity in an unusual move, into a symbol of courage. She has told the world she is a reluctant hero, hoping only that her actions would help other women to speak up.
Many of the accused have denied the charges, telling the court they believed it was a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple. They argue it was not rape if the husband approved.
Today, five French judges will issue their verdicts on the case.
Watch here:
We’ll bring all the latest as the verdict is set to be delivered on 51 men accused of the raping Gisele Pelicot, in a case which has horrified the world.
Ms Pelicot has arrived at the court in Avignon to crowds of supporters waving signs reading ‘Thank you Gisele’ and ‘Justice for Gisele Pelicot’.