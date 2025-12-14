Bondi beach shooting – latest: Australian PM condemns ‘act of evil’ after 11 killed in terror attack on Jewish community
At least 29 people injured in attack while searches of area continue after improvised explosive devices found in car near scene
Twelve people have died – including one suspected gunman – after a terrorist attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach targeted Jewish families celebrating Hanukkah, police have confirmed.
At least 29 people were injured in the mass shooting on Sunday evevning, including two police officers, while searches of the area continue after improvised explosive devices were found in a car near the scene.
A second suspected attacker detained following the incident is in a critical condition. New South Wales Police Force, who locked down the area and urged the public to take shelter, have said they will investigate whether there is a third attacker or anyone else linked to the atrocity.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the shooting as “an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism”.
Hundreds had gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea near Bondi Beach’s children’s park when the attack was launched.
Among the distressing videos circulating on social media, which could not be independently verified, dramatic footage showed a bystander, hailed as a hero, appearing to tackle and disarm one of the alleged gunmen.
Two men alleged to be shooters pictured by media
Two men who are alleged to be the gunmen in the mass shooting at Bondi beach have been pictured by media.
In images and videos shown on Sky News, the alleged shooters appear to be holding guns.
Israeli citizen among those killed, Israeli foreign ministry says
An Israeli citizen was among those killed in the Bondi beach shooting attack, the Israeli foreign ministry has said.
Girl, 12, and rabbi among dead, senior figure in Jewish community tells CNN
A 12-year-old girl and a rabbi are among those killed in the mass shooting at Bondi beach, a senior figure within the Jewish community has told CNN.
Alexander Ryvchin, co-chief executive of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told the broadcaster: “I know everyone who was there (at the Hanukkah celebration). That’s an event where I attend with my family every single year,” adding that he only did not this year due to diary conflicts.
Ryvchin told the broadcaster that a rabbi is among the dead, describing him as “one of the kindest and most beautiful human beings I’ve ever known”.
He also told CNN that one of his friends “lost his 12-year-old daughter, who succumbed to her wounds in hospital”.
“We’re a very close knit community, and this event is kind of the gem of our year. It’s something we look forward to every year,” he said.
“The fact that it’s turned into a blood bath, the fact that people plotted, acquired weapons, came there knowing that there would be children there, that there would be elderly people, families, defenseless people, just gathered there in peace, and they slaughtered them in cold blood. This is something that will transform our country.”
'Jews gathering to celebrate life have yet again been met by death meted out by evil terrorists'
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Jews gathering to celebrate life have yet again been met by death meted out by evil terrorists. We pray for the families of those who have been taken from us in Australia, and for the recovery of those fighting for their lives.
"When people call to 'globalise the intifada', this is what they are calling for: dead Jews, terrorism and families shattered forever.
"As the horrific news broke, we were immediately reminded of one atrocity after another, from the Yom Kippur attack in Manchester to the Simchat Torah attack on October 7 in Israel.
"For many Jews, this is increasingly what the world feels like - a place where we are either being vilified, or slaughtered, or sent thoughts and prayers, but never protected.
"The West must stand unequivocally against the evil ideology that wrought this massacre, not just in word but in deed. The guns that today slaughter Jews will tomorrow turn on others."
Briton 'saw people being shot down' outside his window
A Briton has said he was in his apartment when he heard what he thought were fireworks going off – before seeing people being shot down outside his window.
When he went to his window to see what was going on, Fin Green told the BBC he saw a man “letting shots off” from on top of a white car.
Mr Green told the broadcaster he saw people "running and screaming", sprinting towards his building to take shelter.
He said he quickly shut his blinds and rushed to hide in his wardrobe.
Eyewitness describes hearing 'bunch of pops' while walking to go surfing with friends
An eyewitness has described “a bunch of pops” as he was walking to meet friends to go surfing.
Nico, who is from the US but has lived in Bondi for half a year, told the BBC he then saw people running and his reaction was: “Just run.”
He said the shots “felt really close” and it felt like they were firing for an “eternity”.
Survivor of Hamas' 7 October attack reportedly among those injured in Bondi beach shooting
A man who survived Hamas’ 7 October attack in Israel is reportedly among those injured in the mass shooting at Bondi beach.
Describing the attack as “a bloodbath, it was an absolute massacre”, he told Australian outlet 9News: “I was here with my family, it was a Hanukkah celebration, there were hundreds of people, there were children, there were elderly, families enjoying themselves.”
Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan 'took shelter in Bondi restaurant' during attack
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has said he was among the people who fled Bondi beach during the mass shooting.
Vaughan, who is in Australia covering the ongoing Ashes series, said in a post on social media: “Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary. Now home safe.
“But thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist.
“Thoughts with all who have been affected.”
US condemns mass shooting at Bondi Beach
The United States "strongly condemns" the attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on Sunday.
"Antisemitism has no place in this world. Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia," Rubio wrote in a post on X.
Green Party leader says 'our community is once again mourning'
Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is Jewish, said "our community is once again mourning".
"I'm on my way to a Chanukah event. It should be a celebration, but instead our community is once again mourning," he said.
"I will be thinking of everyone in Australia and those around the world in the Jewish Community who know this fear and loss."