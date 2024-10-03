✕ Close Bayesian yacht sinking: Four victims who ‘suffocated in cabin air bubble’

A chilling final picture of the Bayesian superyacht moments before it sank in Sicily reveals key clues on the sinking ahead of the inquests into the deaths of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

In what ended up being one of the last photographs taken of the luxury vessel before it went down, a door in its hull appears to be closed, contradicting allegations crew mistakenly left it open and enabled water to flood the 56-metre yacht.

The image, which will be shown alongside another in an ITV documentary broadcast on Thursday evening, was snapped by a passenger on board a neighbouring yacht 14 minutes before the fatal incident on 19 August.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in a freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef.

Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.

Prosecutors in Sicily launched are investigating three crew members as they continue to probe the disaster.