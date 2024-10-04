✕ Close Captain of neighbouring ship describes moment Bayesian sank

The inquests into the deaths of Mike Lynch, his daughter and two friends are set to open this morning, over a month after their tragic deaths when the tycoon’s superyacht Bayesian sank on 19 August.

British technology tycoon Mike Lynch, 59, died in the freak storm off the coast of the Italian island, along with his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, four other passengers and the vessel’s chef.

Inquests into the deaths of Dr Lynch, Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his 71-year-old wife Judy Bloomer are set to open at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Friday morning.

In a new ITV documentary, a photograph of the Bayesian, which was taken by a passenger onboard a neighbouring yacht 14 minutes before the disaster, was revealed.

It appears to show a door in the superyacht’s hull was closed, contradicting allegations crew mistakenly left it open and enabled water to flood the 56-metre yacht.

The captain of a boat near the Bayesian has described the terrifying moment he believes he saw the superyacht sink in Sicily.

In a new ITV documentary airing tonight, Karsten Borner, captain of the Sir Robert Baden Powell, said: “In the lightning, I saw a big, black triangle – and this might have been the moment when the ship sank ... We were looking at the radars and she was gone.”