Teenage boy dies and four injured in knife attack in Austria

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old boy has been killed after a man stabbed five people at random in Austria.

Authorities said the suspect - a 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria - has been detained by police after the attack in the city of Villach on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known and that police were investigating the alleged attacker's personal background.

The victims were all men aged between 14 and and 32. Two were seriously injured in the attack, with the other two having sustained minor injuries.

"A man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and are continuing to search for potential further suspects.

The incident happened on Saturday just before 4pm local time in the centre of the city in southern Austria.