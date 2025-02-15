Austria stabbing latest: Boy, 14, dies after knife attack in Villach leaves four wounded
Police are investigating the 24-year-old suspect’s personal background as more details emerge
A 14-year-old boy has been killed after a man stabbed five people at random in Austria.
Authorities said the suspect - a 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria - has been detained by police after the attack in the city of Villach on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known and that police were investigating the alleged attacker's personal background.
The victims were all men aged between 14 and and 32. Two were seriously injured in the attack, with the other two having sustained minor injuries.
"A man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP.
Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and are continuing to search for potential further suspects.
The incident happened on Saturday just before 4pm local time in the centre of the city in southern Austria.
Where is Villach?
Villach is a city in southern Austria in the state of Carinthia.
It is known for its carnival and is in an area that is a tourist hotspot in the summer as it includes one of Austria's most famous lakes but otherwise attracts little attention.
"I have been in the (Carinthian police) press service for 20 years and cannot recall such an act," Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told national broadcaster ORF.
Two seriously injured
Villach city council issues statement
The city council of Villach has released a statement following the attack in the city.
Mayor Günther Albel strongly condemned the attack, according to broadcasters ORF.
"Today in Villach we are confronted with the worst that could have happened," he said.
The council called for measures at the federal level
Man attacked at random, police say
Governor says 'atrocity must be met with harsh consequences'
Peter Kaiser, the governor of the Austrian province of Carinthia, expressed his condolences to the family of the 14-year-old victim.
"This outrageous atrocity must be met with harsh consequences.
“I have always said with clarity and unambiguously: Those who live in Carinthia, in Austria, have to respect the law and adjust to our rules and values."
Who is the suspect?
Delivery driver witnessed attack
A 42-year old man who works for a food delivery company, witnessed the incident from his car.
He drove toward the suspect to stop the attack from escalating, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria's public broadcaster ORF.
“This meant that we were able to arrest [the suspect] immediately,” he said.
