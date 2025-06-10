Austria school shooting latest: Gunman who killed nine in Graz was former student who took his own life in toilet
Police say 12 people are injured with some in a serious condition following attack
A gunman who opened fire and killed nine people before taking his own life in a school in Austria was a former student of the college, police have confirmed.
Authorities said the gunman, a 21-year-old Austrian national, opened fire at the BORG school in Graz just after 10am local time.
Interior minister Gerhard Karner said there were six female and three male victims of the shooting, with twelve injured. Some of those injured remain in a serious condition and are being treated in hospital.
The gunman took his own life in the bathroom at the school, police told a press conference.
Mr Karner said that the shooter had licences for his guns and therefore owned them legally. He had attended the school but had not graduated.
Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker said there were no words to describe the pain being felt across the country following the attack.
“The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” he said in a statement.
Graz football team encourages locals to donate blood to help victims
Local football team, SK Strum Graz encouraged fans to go to the training centre on Wednesday to donate blood to support the victims.
“The horrific events at BORG Dreierschützengasse leave us with horror and sadness. Nothing can undo these horrific events – yet we all want to do our small part in this difficult time,” the team said on its website.
“Come to the Messendorf training center and donate blood – it saves lives! Graz stands together!”
But locals are already donating blood.
The Red Cross has set up a donation centre at the Jufa Hotel in Graz, and people have turned up to help the victims.
Police find note at home of shooter: reports
Police investigating the mass shooting at a Graz secondary school found a suicide note at the perpetrators home, local media reports.
Kronen Zeitung reports police searched the 21-year-old’s home this afternoon, and discovered a note he had left behind.
Police earlier said they believe the Austrian citizen killed himself in one of the school toilets after carrying out the horrific shooting.
Austrian flags flying at half mast to begin national mourning period
Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen said the country’s flags are now flying at half mast above the presidential office, beginning a national three-day mourning period.
Ukrainian president shares grief with Austria
Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his condolences with Austria following the shooting.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting in Graz, which claimed many innocent lives. Schools should never become places of violence,” he said.
“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of Austria. We wish a swift recovery to all those wounded. Ukraine shares this moment of grief with friendly Austria.”
Starmer: My thoughts are with the people of Austria
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's "thoughts are with everyone affected and the people of Austria", his official spokesman says.
The spokesman adds that there's an ongoing police investigation, but the PM will give an update "when I can comment further".
The shooting left nine victims dead and 12 others injured. The gunman killed himself in the toilet, police said.
It is one of the largest mass shootings in peacetime Austria.
Twelve people injured in the shooting
Authorities have confirmed 12 people were injured in the Graz shooting.
The Austrian Red Cross told Kronen Zeitung that nine of the injured victims were in a serious condition, and two were critically injured.
About 300 students and 200 parents were receiving support from the 220 Red Cross staff who were on site, the news outlet said.
Shooter had a licence for his two guns - police
Police are now being asked about the weapons which were used in the attack.
Reports suggest that one was a longer gun and another a handgun. This is put to police, but they say they cannot confirm this information yet.
They do confirm that the shooter had licences for his guns and therefore owned them legally.
Gunman was former pupil who did not complete studies, say police
The gunman was a former pupil of the BORG school who did not complete his studies, interior minister Gerhard Karner said.
Police know that the shooter “used to be a pupil of the school and that he didn’t finish the school”, Mr Karner said.
He added that “everything else is still speculation” which is up to investigators to find out.