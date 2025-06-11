Austria school shooting latest: Vigil held for Graz victims killed by former student as death toll rises to 11

Several dead in Graz school shooting with major police operation underway in Austria

Hundreds of people poured onto the streets of Graz to pay respect to the victims of one of the worst mass shootings in Austria after the death toll rose to 11.

The gunman who opened fire and killed 10 people before taking his own life in a school in Austria was a former student of the college, police have confirmed.

Authorities said the shooter, a 21-year-old Austrian national, opened fire with a pistol and a shotgun at the BORG school in Graz just after 10am local time.

Interior minister Gerhard Karner said there were six female and three male victims of the shooting, with twelve injured. Some of those injured remain in a serious condition and are being treated in hospital.

One of two critically injured adults died, Universitatsklinkum Graz Hospital said, taking the number of people killed to 10.

The gunman took his own life in the bathroom at the school, police told a press conference.

Mr Karner said that the shooter had licences for his guns and therefore owned them legally. He had attended the school but had not graduated.

Chancellor Christian Stocker said there were no words to describe the pain being felt across the country following the attack.