Andrew Tate breaks silence as brothers arrive in Florida after travel ban lifted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has said Andrew and Tristan Tate are not welcome in the state as the brothers’ plane landed from Romania.

“No, Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct,” he said. “Our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking into what state hooks and jurisdictions we have to deal with this.”

Speaking after his plane landed, Tate said he is “innocent until proven guilty” and that he has not been convicted of any crimes.

An official confirmed that prosecutors lifted their travel ban, and it is understood they left the country shortly after 5am local time from Baneasa airport.

The controversial influencer, 38, and his sibling, 36, are facing a series of criminal charges in the country including rape, human trafficking and exploiting women.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, had been recently released from house arrest but was not allowed to leave Romania. Both brothers have consistently denied any wrongdoing, and face further legal battles in both the UK and the US.

They have been vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, with Romania’s foreign minister recently denying that the US administration had pressured Bucharest to lift travel restrictions.