Huge fire erupts at Cop30 venue prompting evacuations and halt in climate talks
Videos show huge flames as blaze spread through venue used for conference in Brazil
A huge fire has erupted at the Cop30 venue, prompting evacuations and halting the UN climate talks being held in Brazil.
The blaze spread through pavilions being used for the conference in Belem on Thursday, its penultimate day, with videos showing huge flames in one and an eyewitness saying she saw billowing black smoke.
Organisers said the fire is now under control and no one has been injured, but the venue will remain closed until 8pm local time (11pm UK time).
Brazil's Tourism Minister Celso Sabino told journalists at the scene that the fire started near the China Pavilion, which was among several pavilions set up for events on the sidelines of the climate talks.
The fire quickly spread to neighbouring pavilions, said Samuel Rubin, one of the people in charge of an entertainment and culture pavilion. He said nearby pavilions include many of the Africa pavilions and one aimed at youth.
Video showed huge flames in one of the pavilions, which are reinforced canvas or fabric structures that typically have three walls and a floor.
Para state Gov. Helder Barbalho told local news outlet G1 that a generator failure or a short circuit in a booth may have started the fire.
Much of the summit venue in Belem was still under construction right up until the conference opened, with exposed beams, open plywood floors and metal meshed-in corridors leading nowhere outside the convention center. During a pre-summit event, drilling and jackhammering could be heard as world leaders delivered speeches and scores of workers in hardhats scurried around unfinished pavilions shrouded in plastic.
Gabi Andrade, a volunteer with COP30 from host city Belem, said she has been working on accreditations at the conference for the last three weeks. Thursday was her first free afternoon and she'd just gotten off her lunch break and was exploring the Singapore pavilion when the fire broke out.
She said she saw black smoke. A security guard grabbed her hand and showed her to the exit as she cried and screamed "fire."
Beneath the shock of the situation, she worried what this would mean for the Brazilian reputation, hosting the talks. "It's so sad for us," she said. "We all worked so hard."
