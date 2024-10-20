Marathon bid by Colin Farrell and friend with skin disorder raises 500,000 euro

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Actor Colin Farrell has thanked the public for backing his charity marathon run for a friend with an agonising skin condition after a joint TV appearance prompted more than 400,000 euro in donations.

The Hollywood A-lister and Emma Fogarty, who is Ireland’s longest-surviving person battling the genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB), starred on RTE’s flagship Late, Late Show on Friday night.

The Penguin star is running next Sunday’s Irish Life Dublin Marathon to mark Ms Fogarty’s recent 40th birthday – a milestone she thought she might never see.

She will join him in a wheelchair for the final 4km of the course – with each kilometre representing a decade of her life.

Ms Fogarty, from Co Laois, endures a constant battle against the most severe form of the rare, genetic disease (recessive dystrophic EB), with sufferers currently given a life expectancy of around 30-35 years.

Born with no skin on her left foot and right arm, she experiences excruciating blisters on her skin from the slightest touch – the condition is also known as Butterfly Skin.

Her and Farrell’s “Run to 40” challenge has now raised more than 500,000 euro, with Friday’s appearance on the Late, Late Show alone pulling in 415,000 euro.

The funds will support the charity Debra, which helps 300 people in Ireland living with epidermolysis bullosa.

Dubliner Farrell hailed Ms Fogarty as a “legend”.

“There are four forms of the condition and Emma has the severest one,” he said backstage on Friday.

“She is the third person in Ireland with her type of EB to reach the age of 40 – she’s a miracle really, and a legend.”

Speaking to host Patrick Kielty during the show, Ms Fogarty highlighted the challenge the 4km distance will pose to her.

“Four kilometres sounds very little to a lot of people – there’s people here who probably run 10km every day or 5km or whatever,” she said.

“For me, that’s going to be a very long journey because potholes, ramps, even a pebble on the road – I will feel every one.”

Debra chief executive Jimmy Fearon said he is in a “state of shock and absolute excitement” at the public’s response to Friday’s show.

“I can’t believe that this has been achieved,” he said.

“Emma and Colin were outstanding and we are overjoyed with the funds raised – the good things we can do for families with EB is what this is all about.”

– To support the fundraising initiative visit debra.ie/runto40 or call (00353) 01 902 3938.