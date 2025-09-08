Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Erin Patterson sentenced to 33 years in prison for poisoning relatives with death cap mushrooms

Erin Patterson was convicted in July for killing three relatives during a family lunch in 2023

Namita Singh
Sunday 07 September 2025 22:58 EDT
Comments
An Australian mother convicted of murdering the parents and aunt of her estranged husband by poisoning them with death cap mushrooms has been sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years.

Erin Patterson, 50, was found guilty in July of murdering Don and Gail Patterson and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, with a lunch of beef Wellington pastries laced with foraged death cap mushrooms.

She was also convicted of attempting to murder Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, who spent weeks in a hospital.

Justice Christopher Beale told the court the Victoria state Supreme Court Patterson’s crimes involved an enormous betrayal of trust.

“Your victims were all your relatives by marriage. More than that, they had all been good to you and your children over many years, as you acknowledged in your testimony,” Justice Beale said.

She will serve life sentence concurrently with a 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of the sole survivor, pastor Ian Wilkinson, whose wife, Heather, was among the guests who died in the hospital.

More follows

