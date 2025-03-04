Cyclone Alfred intensifies to Category 2 ahead of rare landfall in Australia: Latest updates
Storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday between Brisbane and Sunshine Coast and could be one of most destructive in region for decades
Cyclone Alfred has intensified to Category 2 as it barrels towards Australia’s southeastern coast, prompting evacuation orders and a state of emergency.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast and could be one of the most destructive in the region in decades, officials warned.
If it follows its projected path, Alfred will be the first cyclone to directly impact Brisbane since Nancy in 1990.
Forecasts indicate potential rainfall of 300-600mm, with some areas possibly receiving up to 700mm. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 120kmph, accompanied by large waves that may lead to coastal erosion and flooding.
Queensland premier David Crisafulli urged residents to “please be prepared” and ready “canned food and bottled water”.
“It is important that people take the event seriously, they stay up to date with warnings,” he said.
“We're dealing with a very heavily populated part of the state, a state that hasn't seen a cyclone for many years, in fact, many decades, get this close to the coast.”
Cyclone Alfred could bring 80cm storm surges
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned that Cyclone Alfred could bring tides at least half a metre higher than normal, with some areas potentially experiencing rises of up to 0.8 metres.
Sue Oates from the BoM explained that these predictions are based on the highest astronomical tide – the highest natural tide level a location can expect.
“With the Category 2 system coming in, and based on the best modelling guidance available to us, we’re anticipating at least half a metre above the highest astronomical tide, with slightly higher values closer to the cyclone’s centre,” Ms Oates said.
These higher-than-usual tides are expected to be most severe near the cyclone’s landfall, though exact locations remain uncertain. Coastal areas south of the cyclone’s centre will likely experience the biggest surges.
Heavy rainfall expected in Queensland and NSW
Alfred is bringing dangerous conditions to southeast Queensland and northern NSW, meteorologists said.
Forecasts indicate potential rainfall of 300-600mm, with some areas possibly receiving up to 700mm. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 120kmph, accompanied by large waves that may lead to coastal erosion and flooding.
“We are expecting very heavy rainfall, particularly along the coast,” senior meteorologist Laura Buchan said.
“Strong winds and large waves will also create hazardous surf conditions and we could see some coastal erosion.
Australians urged to 'take event seriously' as evacuation warnings issued
Queensland premier David Crisafulli has urged millions of residents to “please be prepared” and ready “canned food and bottled water” ahead of Cyclone Alfred's arrival.
“It is important that people take the event seriously, they stay up to date with warnings,” he said.
“We're dealing with a very heavily populated part of the state, a state that hasn't seen a cyclone for many years, in fact, many decades, get this close to the coast.”
People in flood-prone areas have been issued evacuation warnings ahead of the cyclone's arrival, particularly in low-lying areas.
“We're asking people who live on those islands to make a conscious decision … to either leave or stay,” said Mr Crisafulli.
“It is important they make that decision fairly soon because that window will close.”
Shane Chelepy, the state disaster coordinator, warned island communities east of Brisbane to leave now or “it will be too late”.
Cyclone Alfred intensifies to Category 2
Cyclone Alfred has intensified to Category 2 as it barrels towards Australia’s southeastern coast, targeting the heavily populated south-east Queensland.
The storm, which is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday north of Brisbane, is packing wind gusts up to 130kmph.
