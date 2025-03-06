Cyclone Alfred latest: Australia cancels more than 200 flights as rare Category 2 storm nears east coast
Queensland premier warns residents to prepare now for 'extremely rare event'
People on the projected path of Cyclone Alfred have been asked to "act now" and leave before the situation gets worse as an “extremely rare” Category 2 storm barrels towards Australia’s southeastern coast.
“There is a chance this cyclone will cross in the middle of the night with a high tide. That is not the time to be making your evacuation plan, now is the time,” Queensland premier David Crisafulli warned.
Brisbane is shutting down trains, buses and ferry services from Wednesday and several matches and events have been cancelled in Queensland and New South Wales (NSW).
Alfred is now about 325km east of Brisbane, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM). It is moving towards the southeast Queensland coast at 16kmph.
There’s a concern that Alfred could slow down to 11kmph, which would be the “worst case scenario”, Higgins Storm Chasing’s Thomas Hinterdorfer told The Courier-Mail.
The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday or Friday north of Brisbane, bringing more than half a metre of rain, flooding and destructive winds.
Alfred is the first cyclone to directly impact Brisbane since Nancy in 1990.
Australia faces travel disruption as flights cancelled and several airports shut due to Cyclone Alfred
Several Australian airports on the southeastern coast have closed their terminals while airlines have cancelled flights as a Category 2 cyclone continues to barrel towards the country.
The “extremely rare” Tropical Cyclone Alfred is causing severe travel disruption in the country as it draws near to the southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales coast.
The area covered by the Cyclone Alfred warning zone stretches approximately 450-500 km along the east coast of Australia, from Double Island Point in Queensland to Ballina in New South Wales.
Alfred is forecast to make landfall early Friday between Maroochydore and Coolangatta as a Category 2 cyclone.
Report:
Flights cancelled as several airports shut amid Cyclone Alfred warnings
Giant 12.3-metre wave hits Gold Coast as Cyclone Alfred approaches
A towering 12.3m wave was recorded off Main Beach on the Gold Coast overnight as Tropical Cyclone Alfred edged south, slowing in its approach.
It marks the largest wave observed from the site since 1996, according to Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore.
Last year, an 18m wave struck Tasmania’s west coast in August, setting a new record for Australia’s highest wave in over a decade.
Mr Narramore warned that even more powerful swells could develop in the coming days as the cyclone progresses, reported Australian ABC News.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts Cyclone Alfred to make landfall later on Friday between Maroochydore and Coolangatta.
More than 4,000 properties without power amid the storm
About 4,000 properties in the rural town of Lennox Head, about 750km (466 miles) north of Sydney, are without power after snapped tree branches fell on power lines, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told ABC News.
Qantas and Virgin Australia have cancelled several flights into Brisbane, the airport's website showed, though the airport remained open. Airport terminals at the tourist city of Gold Coast and Ballina have been closed.
Hundreds of schools in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales were closed on Thursday, while public transport in Brisbane has been suspended.
Alfred has been called by officials a “very rare event” for Brisbane, Queensland's state capital, with the city last hit by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The city of around 2.7 million had near misses from cyclones in 1990 in 2019.
Locals express relief over storm delay, gives ‘a little bit more of a breather'
Storm warnings on Thursday stretched for more than 500km (311 miles) across the northeast coast, as giant seas whipped up by the cyclone eroded beaches, and officials urged residents in flood-prone areas to evacuate soon.
Cyclone Alfred stalled off the coast overnight, said Dean Narramore, forecaster at Australia's weather bureau.
Mr Narramore said the stalling could result in "a longer and prolonged period of heavy rainfall, particularly in northern New South Wales" leading to life-threatening flash flooding.
Heavy rain from the weather system has already drenched some regions before the cyclone's landfall, Narramore said.
Sara Robertson and her family have moved all their valuables from their home in the rural town of Murwillumbah to a motel ahead of the storm.
"I'm glad we've got a little bit more of a breather, feeling very tired today and we still have a lot to do," Ms Robertson told ABC News after moving computers and electronics into the motel.
Prime minister issues warning to residents as Cyclone Alfred stalls off Australia's east coast
Cyclone Alfred has stalled off Australia's east coast, delaying its expected landfall, as officials shut airports, schools and public transport.
Queensland residents are stockpiling supplies and sandbagging homes against likely flooding when the category-two storm hits.
The storm is now expected to make landfall by Friday evening near Brisbane, Australia's third-most populous city, the Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update, compared with a prior projection of a landfall by early Friday.
The storm's destructive reach will stretch across the border regions of the states of Queensland and New South Wales, bringing heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds.
"It has slowed up somewhat, that (landfall) will now be at a later time," prime minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.
"That is not all good news. The risk is that in slowing up, (the cyclone) increases in its intensity but at this stage it is still predicted to be category two as it crosses onto land."
Elderly woman injured in dangerous Gold Coast surf as officials warn public to stay away
A 78-year-old woman was hospitalised with head injuries after being swept up by a large wave at Currumbin Beach on Wednesday evening.
The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed she sustained a deep cut but was in stable condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.
Acting Mayor Donna Gates urged residents to avoid beaches as the storm nears.
Meta 'hid results' for Cyclone Alfred - report
Meta reportedly blocked or hid Facebook search results for “Cyclone Alfred” ahead of the storm’s landfall on Australia’s east coast, despite the platform being crucial for emergency updates.
Searches for the term led to nearly blank pages or Meta’s Climate Science Centre, which contained no cyclone-related information, ABC News reported.
Some general searches for cyclones still returned results, suggesting targeted suppression of “Cyclone Alfred”, the outlet said.
The Queensland government and federal officials contacted Meta about the issue, and some news content reappeared after inquiries, but restrictions remained on certain accounts and devices.
Searching for the hashtag #cyclonealfred resulted in a blank page with a message saying that “posts with cyclonealfred are temporarily hidden here due to content that violates our Community Standards”.
Cyclone Alfred forecast and warnings
Tropical Cyclone Alfred is moving closer to the southeast Queensland and northern NSW coast, with damaging winds, storm surges, and life-threatening flash flooding expected to worsen overnight into Thursday.
Alfred is now just 325km east of Brisbane and 305km from the Gold Coast, according to the latest (5pm local time) update from the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
The area covered by the Cyclone Alfred warning zone stretches approximately 450-500 km along the east coast of Australia, from Double Island Point in Queensland to Ballina in New South Wales.
Damaging winds of 120kmph are already hitting Coolangatta and Ballina while gusts up to 155kmph could hit coastal areas as far south as Cape Byron from Thursday afternoon.
Dangerous storm tides could cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas if landfall coincides with high tide early Friday, the bureau said.
Heavy to locally intense rainfall is expected from late Thursday into Friday, increasing the risk of flash flooding. Alfred is forecast to make landfall early Friday between Maroochydore and Coolangatta as a Category 2 cyclone.
Authorities mobilise as Cyclone Alfred threatens East Coast
With Tropical Cyclone Alfred approaching, authorities are ramping up preparations to support communities, prime minister Anthony assured residents.
The Australian Defence Force is on standby with personnel and vehicles, and additional sandbags have been delivered, he added.
Residents asked to prepare for power outages
A major electricity distributor in NSW is urging residents to prepare for potential power outages as Tropical Cyclone Alfred approaches.
Essential energy’s Mark Summers warned that rural areas face the highest risk of prolonged blackouts, with flooding, strong winds, and softened soil likely to bring down trees onto power lines.
“Rural areas are most at risk for longer outages than some of the locations that are going to be in the path of the cyclone,” Mr Summers said.
“We have good systems in place to isolate sections of network when they do come under fault conditions, but there's always an opportunity that something could still be energised.”
He advised people to stay away from fallen power lines and report them to Essential Energy’s emergency line at 13 20 80.
