Cyclone Alfred latest: Flooded Australian states brace for landfall as body found in search for missing man
Alfred has been downgraded to tropical low as it lingers close to Queensland
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A body has been found amid a search for a missing elderly man who was swept away in floodwaters near Dorrigo in New South Wales as Alfred lashed Australia’s eastern coast with heavy rains.
Two Australian states have been swamped by flooding as the storm continued to linger off the coast of Queensland, expected to move inland slowly overnight.
“It is crucially important that the public not dismiss this weather event as something that has already passed,” New South Wales premier Chris Minns said.
“The rivers are full, the rain is continuing and expected to keep falling in the days ahead.”
Alfred was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical low as it continues to linger close to Bribie Island, 65km north-northeast of Brisbane and 40km south-southeast of Maroochydore, with a wind speed of 55kmph.
Heavy rainfall has already swelled up rivers and a quarter of a million people are without power in Queensland alone - the largest power outage in a decade.
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate or stay indoors as the storm lashes the region with torrential rain, fierce winds, and towering waves, causing widespread power outages, beach erosion, and airport closures.
Buses to resume in Queensland tomorrow, but trains remain suspended
Buses will resume operations across Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, and Toowoomba from tomorrow, with normal or partial services in some areas, Queensland premier David Crisafulli said.
However, train services will remain suspended as authorities assess damage to tracks, particularly on the Gold Coast line.
“There’s a lot of assessment work to be done,” Mr Crisafulli said, adding that updates on rail services will be provided tomorrow.
Only one emergency warning remains in Queensland
All emergency alerts in Queensland have now been cancelled except for one, and no loss of life or missing person has been reported in the state, officials say.The only existing warning urges Killarney residents to conserve water due to supply issues.
Body found amid search for a missing man missing in NSW floodwaters
A body has been found during the search for a 61-year-old man who was swept away in floodwaters near Dorrigo, northern NSW.
The man was lost after his ute was washed off a bridge into fast-moving water on Friday afternoon. He managed to climb into a tree about 30 metres from the riverbank, but emergency services were unable to reach him before he was carried away by the current.
NSW Police confirmed that a body was discovered nearby at 4.30pm on Saturday. While formal identification is yet to take place, authorities believe it is the missing man. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Why did Alfred weaken? And what comes next?
Alfred spent more than 10 days in the Coral Sea, fluctuating in intensity as it struggled to maintain strength. According to Associate professor Iftekhar Ahmed, tropical cyclones feed off warm ocean temperatures, but as they move toward shallower waters, they weaken. “The cloud cover generated by the cyclone can also reduce heat gain in the water, limiting further intensification,” he said.
However, even a weakened system can bring destruction. “The wind power has reduced, and Brisbane and southeast Queensland have escaped the worst-case scenario, but Alfred is still dumping heavy rain. Flooding is the main impact to watch out for,” Dr Ahmed added.
Gold Coast avoids worst-case scenario, but major power outages and flooding remain
Acting Gold Coast mayor Donna Gates says the city has fared better than expected after a tense night of damaging winds and heavy rainfall from Cyclone Alfred.
"We had winds of upwards of 100kmph last night," she said in an update to reporters a while ago, adding that gale-force winds could still persist throughout the day.
More than 134,000 homes remain without power, with the city's main priority now being to restore electricity to hospitals. Gates said Gold Coast University Hospital and John Flynn Private Hospital were the focus of restoration efforts, with John Flynn’s reactivation also being crucial for reopening the airport.
"I understand there's a fair bit of work to do at the airport," she said. "They are not ready to accept passengers."
Meanwhile, major river flooding has been recorded at Currumbin and Tallebudgera Creek. Three evacuation centres remain open, with 122 evacuees seeking refuge overnight. However, two centres lost power, and authorities are working to restore electricity.
To support residents still without power, the council plans to open community centres and libraries as safe hubs where people can charge devices, access medical equipment, and get a hot drink. Ms Gates said updates on which locations would be available will be posted on the City of Gold Coast's disaster dashboard.
Gold Coast to reduce warnings
Gold Coast is scaling back warnings, the city's disaster coordinator, Mark Ryan, says.
The warnings levels will be reduced to Yellow level, which means residents can use their own judgement and act with caution.
Earlier, Gold Coast acting mayor Donna Gates asked people to be careful when deciding to step outside.
"Use your common sense but still stay away from that damaged infrastructure and the beaches but monitor the conditions," she said.
"If you need to be on the roads, drive to the conditions but bearing in mind … you are better off the road today if at all possible."
Qantas hoping to restart flights at Brisbane, Gold Coast and Maroochydore from tomorrow
Qantas says it is working to restart domestic and international flights at Brisbane, Gold Coast and Maroochydore from 6am tomorrow.
In a statement, the airline said this was “subject to weather conditions and safety assessments.”
We are expecting to progressively rebuild our schedule throughout the day.
Our teams are working to help customers travel in and out of southeast Queensland and northern NSW as safely and as quickly as possible and continue to work closely with the state and federal government and the relevant local airport authorities.
Sunshine Coast ‘breathing sigh of relief’, mayor says
The Sunshine Coast mayor said her community was “breathing a sigh of relief” as they fared better than they had feared.
"On the Sunshine Coast, we are really breathing a sigh of relief because we are not seeing right now the same impact as our neighbours to the south," Rosanna Natoli told ABC News. Ms Natoli, however, added that they were still prepared for potential flash flooding.
Speaking to Sky News, she said: "We’ve been waiting and for a few days there it looked like we might actually be where the cyclone crossed, and we might bear the absolute worst, and that hasn’t happened."
She said some areas haven't seen any rainfall but the community is "not out of the woods yet".
"It’s almost as if we’re still waiting for our turn with Alfred."
"It is a strange place to be in between the storm that was [and] what we’ve seen happening down south, [but] it’s no time to be complacent."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments