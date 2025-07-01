Australia bomb cyclone live: Coastal residents told to ‘evacuate now’ as powerful storm halts flights
Up to 250mm of rain and winds up to 125kmph (78mph) forecast to hit parts of New South Wales today
A rapidly intensifying low-pressure system known as a “bomb cyclone” is lashing Australia’s east coast with heavy rain and winds, prompting evacuation orders for coastal properties.
Authorities on Tuesday warned that parts of New South Wales could expect the weather to worsen in the next 24 hours, with up to 250mm (9.8 inches) of rain and winds up to 125kmph (78mph) predicted.
Emergency services minister Jihad Dib said the size of the system was "enormous".
"It may seem pretty bad but the terrible thing is the situation is going to worsen over the course of the next 24 hours," he told a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Residents living in areas vulnerable to coastal erosion have been told to leave their homes, with minor flood warnings also in place for several communities along the state's Mid North Coast. Authorities received over 900 emergency calls on Tuesday.
Several domestic flights from Sydney airport including from operators like Qantas and Virgin airlines were cancelled.
Tens of thousands without power as storm lashes NSW coast
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power across New South Wales as powerful winds and torrential rain hammer the state’s east coast.
Ausgrid, which services Sydney, the Central Coast and the Hunter region, confirmed this afternoon that around 18,000 customers were without power as of 4pm, with strong winds and heavy rain bringing down powerlines across its network.
By 5pm, Ausgrid’s website showed 54 unplanned outages affecting 26,797 sites across the Hunter, Central Coast and Sydney coastline.
In a statement, the company said: “Ausgrid crews, including emergency teams, are working around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We’re asking everyone to take extra care, especially around fallen trees and storm debris, which may be hiding hazards. If you see fallen powerlines, always assume they are live.”
The NSW SES said the Central Coast is starting to “feel the impacts of the coastal low, with rising incidents and reports of power outages.” Authorities urged people to stay indoors if safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and never drive through floodwater.
What is a bomb cyclone - and why the NSW storm may not be one
The powerful weather system lashing New South Wales has been widely described by experts and the media as a “bomb cyclone” because of how quickly it intensified off Australia’s east coast.
A bomb cyclone, or “bombogenesis”, refers to a low-pressure system that deepens rapidly - its central pressure dropping by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours - creating a storm capable of unleashing extreme rain, destructive winds and dangerous coastal conditions.
Several meteorologists have said the current storm has many features of a bomb cyclone, including rapid strengthening and severe impacts. However, Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has described it as a “vigorous coastal low”, noting it doesn’t meet the criteria for an official east coast low.
Regardless of terminology, authorities are warning of life-threatening conditions across coastal communities, with evacuations underway, widespread power outages and more heavy rain and damaging winds expected into Thursday.
Severe weather to persist tomorrow, easing by Friday, forecasters say
The Bureau of Meteorology says dangerous conditions from the powerful east coast storm will continue through Wednesday, with warnings for damaging winds and large seas still in place.
“Damaging winds and large seas will continue across much of the coast through Wednesday, with warnings expected to continue," senior meteorologist Helen Reid said.
The bureau expects the system to gradually move offshore into the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, with conditions improving later in the week.
“Conditions will continue to ease into Friday with only very light isolated showers lingering about the east coast by the end of the week,” Ms Reid added.
Flights cancelled as storm disrupts Sydney Airport
Severe weather from the powerful “bomb cyclone” lashing Australia’s east coast has forced airlines to cancel dozens of flights out of Sydney Airport.
Qantas has cancelled at least 11 domestic services, while Virgin Australia has grounded 12 flights, according to the airport’s latest updates.
A spokesperson for Virgin Australia said: “Some services on Virgin Australia's network have been impacted by adverse weather in Sydney and Newcastle today.”
While domestic flights have borne the brunt of disruptions, no international flights have been affected so far. Passengers are being urged to check directly with airlines for the latest updates, as conditions are expected to remain hazardous through Wednesday.
'Sheer size' of system is 'enormous', minister says
NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the worst was to come over the next 24 hours.
“It may seem pretty bad but the terrible thing is the situation is going to worsen over the course of the next 24 hours, particularly later this afternoon and into the evening tomorrow,” he told reporters.
“We are asking people to be as prepared as they possibly can be. That system stretches as far from the Mid North Coast down to potentially Bega on the South Coast. Just the sheer size of it is quite enormous.”
Emergency evacuations underway on Central Coast as storm batters coastline
Residents in waterfront areas of Wamberal and The Entrance, north of Sydney, are being evacuated as massive waves and severe coastal erosion threaten homes.
Authorities have issued emergency warnings directing people to leave immediately, warning that dangerous surf is already causing significant damage to beachfront properties.
Emergency services crews have been going door-to-door to alert residents and assist with evacuations.
Officials say a high tide later tonight could worsen erosion, raising the risk of homes collapsing along the coastline.
"We've got a high tide coming in later this evening, in addition, you throw in a bit of the rain and it might not be worth taking the risk [to stay]," emergency services minister Jihad Dib said.
Locals are being urged to stay away from beaches, secure belongings, and follow evacuation routes as advised.
'Stay indoors’ warning as bomb cyclone pummels Australia’s east coast
Residents across parts of New South Wales have been urged to stay inside as a powerful “bomb cyclone” brings torrential rain and destructive winds to Australia’s east coast.
The NSW State Emergency Service issued urgent warnings late on Tuesday for people in Jervis Bay, Ulladulla and Batemans Bay, where wind gusts exceeding 125kmph are possible overnight.
“Locally destructive wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 125kmph are possible along the coastal fringe of the Illawarra and South Coast this evening and overnight, roughly between Jervis Bay and Batemans Bay, with this risk easing during Wednesday morning," the SES said.
A severe weather warning to stay indoors also applies to residents on the exposed coastal fringe of the Sydney metropolitan area, particularly between Bulli and Collaroy.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a further 100–200 mm of rain across parts of the Central Coast and Hunter region, with damaging winds expected to persist through Thursday as a powerful “bomb cyclone” batters New South Wales.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments