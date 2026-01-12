Australian arts festival faces mass boycott after Palestinian author banned

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of writers have withdrawn from a leading Australian arts festival over its decision to ban an Australian Palestinian author after the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as measures to curb antisemitism spark free speech concerns.

Nationwide call to tackle antisemitism followed the shooting, which killed 15 people at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14. The Islamic State militant group were said by police to be an inspiration for the alleged gunmen.

The Adelaide Festival board said last Thursday it would disinvite Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah from February's Writers Week in the state of South Australia because "it would not be culturally sensitive to continue to program her at this unprecedented time so soon after Bondi".

A Macquarie University academic who researches Islamophobia and Palestine, Abdel-Fattah responded saying it was "a blatant and shameless act of anti-Palestinian racism and censorship", with her lawyers issuing a letter to the festival.

Around 50 authors have since withdrawn from the festival in protest, leaving it in doubt, local media reported.

Among the boycotting authors, Kathy Lette wrote on social media the decision to bar Abdel-Fattah "sends a divisive and plainly discriminatory message that platforming Australian Palestinians is 'culturally insensitive'.

Author Randa Abdel-Fattah has been dropped from the Adelaide Festival ( Mondoweiss/CC BY 3.0 )

"The Adelaide Festival said in a statement on Monday that three board members and the chairperson had resigned.

The festival's executive director, Julian Hobba, said the arts body was "navigating a complex and unprecedented moment" after the "significant community response" to the board decision.

In the days after the Bondi Beach attack, Jewish community groups and the Israeli government criticised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for failing to act on a rise in antisemitic attacks and criticised protest marches against Israel's war in Gaza held since 2023.

Albanese said last week a Royal Commission will consider the events of the shooting as well as antisemitism and social cohesion in Australia. Albanese said on Monday he would recall parliament next week to pass tougher hate speech laws.

On Monday New South Wales state premier Chris Minns announced new rules that would allow local councils to cut off power and water to illegally operating prayer halls and impose bigger fines to curb "hate preachers".

Minns said the new rules were prompted by the difficulty in closing a Muslim prayer hall in Sydney linked to a cleric found by a court to have made statements intimidating Jewish Australians.

The mayor of the western Sydney suburb of Fairfield, which has a large Muslim community, said the rules were ill-considered and councils should not be responsible for determining hate speech.

"Freedom of speech is something that should always be allowed, as long as it is done in a peaceful way," Mayor Frank Carbone told Reuters.