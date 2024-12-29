At least 47 people killed as plane veers off runway and catches fire at South Korean airport
Jeju Air’s Boeing 737 passenger plane with 180 people on it caught fire at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least 47 people were killed after a passenger plane with a malfunctioning landing gear skidded off a runway, crashed into a concrete fence and caught fire at an airport in South Korea.
The country’s emergency office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.
Yonhap news agency reported the 28 deaths, but the emergency office couldn't immediately confirm the casualty figure. Other South Korean media outlets carried similar casualties.
The plane, reportedly a Boeing 737, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at the airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media.
South Korean media reported the fire left more than 20 people either dead or injured, but the emergency office said it couldn't immediately confirm the reported casualties. It said two people were evacuated to safety.
The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.
Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.
Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.