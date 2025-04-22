Five tourists feared dead and eight injured after gunmen open fire in Indian Kashmir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five tourists are feared dead and eight people injured after suspected militants attacked civilians in India’s Kashmir region on Tuesday. It is the worst attack in the territory in nearly a year.

The group opened fire on people near Pahalgam, a popular destination drawing thousands of visitors every summer, increasing as militant violence has lessened in recent years. The town is located near the Chinese border in the scenic Muslim-majority Kashmir territory.

Those injured have been taken to a local hospital, police sources told reporters, but have been told to remain anonymous and are not authorised to speak to the media.

Indian TV channels have reported that one person was killed and seven injured in the attack.

Police have called the shooting a “terror attack” and blamed militants fighting Indian rule.

“This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years,” Omar Abdullah, the region's top elected official, wrote on social media.

"The death toll is still being ascertained so I don't want to get into those details," he said.

"This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," Omar Abdullah, the region's top elected official, wrote on social media.

Initial reports say the gunmen shot bullets at mostly Indian tourits visiting Baisaran meadow, around three miles from Pahalgam. The meadow is a top sightseeing destination, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and dotted with pine forests. It is visited by hundreds of tourists every day.

The attack coincided with the visit to India of US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a largely personal four-day visit.

The Himalayan region, which is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan, has been gripped by militant violence since the start of an anti-Indian insurgency in 1989. Tens of thousands of people have been killed, although violence has tapered off in recent years.

Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebels' goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir have been rare in recent years, but not unknown.

The last major attack on visitors in the federal territory took place in June when at least nine people were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge after militants attacked it.

India revoked Kashmir's special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move led to a downgrading of ties with Pakistan, which also claims the region.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and many Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.