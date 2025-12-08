Tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

NewsWorldAsiaTsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off JapanJapan issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metresJames C. ReynoldsMonday 08 December 2025 09:46 ESTCommentsJapan is bracing for three-metre tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.Tsunami warnings have been issued along the northeast coast, off Aomori and Hokkaido.More to follow...More aboutEarthquakeJapanJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments