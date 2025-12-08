Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

Japan issued an alert in the region for a tsunami of up to 3 metres

James C. Reynolds
Monday 08 December 2025 09:46 EST
Japan is bracing for three-metre tsunami waves after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck offshore on Monday.

Tsunami warnings have been issued along the northeast coast, off Aomori and Hokkaido.

More to follow...

