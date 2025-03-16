British tourist goes missing after fire on diving boat in Thailand
The tourist, who has been reported to be a 26-year-old woman from Lambeth, was reportedly in the toilet when a blaze started from the engine of the wooden vessel
A British backpacker is missing after a fire ripped through a diving boat off the island of Koh Tao in Thailand.
The tourist, who has been reported to be a 26-year-old woman from Lambeth, was reportedly in the toilet when a blaze started from the engine of the wooden vessel on Sunday morning.
According to officials, the boat was carrying 22 people, including 16 tourists participating in diving activities, four diving instructors, a boat captain and a crew member.
Aside from the British tourist, all were rescued by passing boats but it is believed she had become trapped in the rear bathroom.
It has been reported that the cause of the fire was related to a malfunction, which occurred while the diving tanks were being filled with compressed air.
Captain Natthaphon Sinpoonphon, Deputy Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center of Surat Thani, said the blaze started at around 9am local time. An emergency call was received shortly after.
He said: "The boat was carrying a group of tourists for a diving excursion from Koh Tao. It was between five and six nautical miles away from the island.
"A fire started in the engine room and spread through the boat rapidly. Thai-MECC Surat Thani coordinated with private vessels and volunteers to safely evacuate the tourists and crew members onto another boat.
"Meanwhile, another team of volunteers worked to control the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the engine room, captain's cabin, and rear restroom were damaged. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation."
Weather conditions and the strength of the blaze initially made it difficult for rescue teams to get near the boat, but it has now been towed to shore.
An FCDO spokesperson said:“We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities.”
