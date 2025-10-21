Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An ultra marathon runner savagely attacked by a bear in the woods has spoken out about his terrifying near-death experience.

Billy Halloran has had metal plates inserted in his arm after it was bitten by a powerful black bear, lost a chunk of bone in his hip and had three surgeries following the assault earlier this month.

The 32-year-old was 4k into an 8k run when he he came face-to-face with two Asiatic black bears in woods near the city of Myoko, Japan, where he lives.

Mr Halloran, who is originally from Auckland, New Zealand, realised the danger he was in and started backing away but one of the bears started moving towards him.

open image in gallery Billy Halloran’s arm ‘snapped’ when he was attacked by a bear ( Billy Halloran )

“It was around my size, it was an adult, it was at least 60 or 70 kilos ,” he told CNN. “I could see it was going to lunge at me – and it did. It grabbed my arm and I got pushed to the ground. Then in one bite, my arm was done.”

The bear continued to maul his leg after, leaving claw punctures and scratches before it eventually left.

“It’s hard to think back on that moment,” Mr Halloran told Radio New Zealand. “I was screaming a lot, in fight or flight, thinking, ‘well, this is either gonna go really, really bad, like it’s gonna let go and run away, or it’s just gonna keep going.’

“I thought, I just gotta defend here, or like, this is it, the worst case scenario.”

After the bear left, Mr Halloran called his wife to pick him up and he managed to run a further 1km to meet her fearing the animals would come back.

While the runner has a lot of physical rehabilitation to come, he said he hopes to train for more ultramarathon races in future, despite his ordeal

open image in gallery Asiatic black bear can be up to 6ft long and weigh 200kg

Japan has seen a record number of deaths from bear attacks this year, with at least seven people having died since April.

Last week, a 60-year-old man went missing on Thursday while cleaning an outdoor hot spring bath with fears he is the latest victim of a bear attack. At least five others sustained injuries following attacks in Akita and Fukushima prefectures, Fuji Television network reported.

Experts argue the climate crisis and rising temperatures are impacting hibernation patterns of the bears while habitat loss and food shortages are also to blame.

Earlier in October, a man in his 70s was found dead in the northern Iwate region after being attacked by the animal. His head and torso had been separated, local media reported. Two days later, the body of another man in his 70s was discovered in a forest in Iwate.

The Japanese government loosened restrictions on shooting bears in residential areas in April, following the rise in attacks. Hunters can now shoot in densely populated areas without explicit police permission.